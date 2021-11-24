Jenna gets teary watching a birthday message from parents George W. and Laura Bush

This is 40!

Jenna Bush Hager got teary-eyed Wednesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna when surprised with a sweet video message from her parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, in honor of her birthday on Nov. 25.

Jenna wiped away tears watching a video message from her parents in celebration of her 40th. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Jen, 40 years seems like an old age but it turns out it's not. You're going great. Laura and I love you. We're very proud of you. And we wish you and your sweet sissy Barbara a happy birthday," George W. Bush said, giving a special nod to Jenna's twin sister, Barbara Bush, too.

Laura Bush added, "Hey, Jenna. Forty years ago today, your dad and I were thrilled to welcome two baby girls to the world. You and Barbara made us happy every day since. Happy birthday to you. We’re so so proud of you. Love you."

Jenna was so moved by her parents' message, she began wiping tears away from her face. But the praises didn't end there. The fourth hour co-host also received sweet sentiments from celebrity friends Reese Witherspoon, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and many more.

"I got to tell you, 40s are the bomb," McEntire said in her message. "Everything in the 40s is great. Y'all are going to have a blast. Then wait 'til you hit 50s and then the 60s. Y'all have so much to look forward to."

Witherspoon added, "You are such a sunshine in our lives and I wish you a happy birthday."

It doesn't get much better than that!