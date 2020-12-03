George Clooney reveals his twins have this skill — and we're impressed

George Clooney says he and his wife, Amal, have a language barrier with their three-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

"We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian. I mean fluent Italian, at 3,” he said Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

The Oscar-winning actor, 59, said that can lead to trouble.

"I'll say, ‘Alright, go back in and clean up your room,’ and they're like, 'Eh, papa stranzo,'" he joked, putting on his best Italian accent.

"I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language for me," the "Catch-22" star joked.

Clooney has previously spoken about how zany his kids can be.

"They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," he told Savannah Guthrie last year on TODAY.

"They put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff," he shared, laughing. "They think that's funny."

While the toddlers may have taken to speaking Italian, their palates are much more expansive.

“They’ll eat everything. My god, anything you put down, they’ll eat,” he told Kimmel, while noting they even eat broccoli and spinach.

Clooney also said the kids have also left their mark in his home while in quarantine.

“We had to change things in the house. I had to turn my office, which I loved, into a nursery. It’s a terrible thing,” he said.

He’s managed to make the best of the situation, though.

“I have fixed it a little bit, though,” he said. “‘Cause it got all these stuffed animals around and so I snuck a bottle of tequila in the back of one of them.”