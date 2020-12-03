We’re celebrating a week of Steals & Deals! Shop and save on gifts for everyone on your list

George Clooney reveals his twins have this skill — and we're impressed

The 3-year-olds are showing a talent that Clooney and his wife can't fully understand.

George Clooney: My kids speak Italian and I don't

Dec. 3, 202000:51
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

George Clooney says he and his wife, Amal, have a language barrier with their three-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

"We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian. I mean fluent Italian, at 3,” he said Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The Oscar-winning actor, 59, said that can lead to trouble.

"I'll say, ‘Alright, go back in and clean up your room,’ and they're like, 'Eh, papa stranzo,'" he joked, putting on his best Italian accent.

"I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language for me," the "Catch-22" star joked.

George Clooney talks parenting twins with wife Amal

May 7, 201901:22

Clooney has previously spoken about how zany his kids can be.

"They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," he told Savannah Guthrie last year on TODAY.

"They put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff," he shared, laughing. "They think that's funny."

George Clooney’s secret to his movie star hair? A Flowbee

Nov. 30, 202003:26

While the toddlers may have taken to speaking Italian, their palates are much more expansive.

“They’ll eat everything. My god, anything you put down, they’ll eat,” he told Kimmel, while noting they even eat broccoli and spinach.

Clooney also said the kids have also left their mark in his home while in quarantine.

George Clooney reveals prank Brad Pitt pulled on him shooting ‘Ocean’s Twelve’

Nov. 18, 202001:01

“We had to change things in the house. I had to turn my office, which I loved, into a nursery. It’s a terrible thing,” he said.

He’s managed to make the best of the situation, though.

“I have fixed it a little bit, though,” he said. “‘Cause it got all these stuffed animals around and so I snuck a bottle of tequila in the back of one of them.”

Drew Weisholtz