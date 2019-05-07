Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 12:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

George Clooney's kids are chips off the old block!

The actor, who's notorious for pranking his Hollywood pals, says his nearly 2-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, are already playing tricks on him.

"They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," he proudly told Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired Tuesday on TODAY.

"They put, like, peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff," he shared, laughing. "They think that's funny."

The two-time Oscar winner, who appeared on the show to promote his new Hulu series, "Catch-22," couldn't help sharing how fun it is to be a dad.

Clooney says his and wife Amal's twins are "fun and smart." Neil Mockford / GC Images

One thing that's surprised him about having kids is how early their personalities form.

"You can see it, because they're twins. They really come out with the personalities that they're born with, you know?" he said.

"My daughter'll be, like, 'Sit down' ... and then he'll sit down, and you know, they're just completely different personalities," he added.

The former "ER" star, who shares Ella and Alexander with his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, described both his little ones as "fun and smart."

"I mean, they already can do all their ABCs in Italian and in English," he boasted, joking, "I can't do that in English."

Watch Clooney gush about his children in the video above!