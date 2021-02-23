George Clooney’s pandemic life sounds a lot like that of any other parent of 3-year-old twins.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all ... day, because these kids are all slobs,” Clooney, 59, told W magazine. “Apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while.”

The “Ocean's Eleven" actor, who is dad to Ella and Alex, has also been running a barber shop in the home he shares with his wife of six years, Amal Clooney. Instead of clippers, Clooney prefers using the Flowbee, a vacuum-powered haircutting system from the ’80s.

“I cut (Alex’s) hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I’ve always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw,” Clooney explained. But Ella’s luxurious mane is off limits.

“I’d get in trouble if I did,” he revealed. “If I screwed up my son’s hair, he’ll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched for my daughter’s hair.”

Last month, Clooney opened up about how he and Amal, a human rights lawyer, are keeping the romance alive during quarantine.

Amal and George Clooney in 2019. Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

“Even in lockdown, I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow. I’m a big believer in letters,” he told AARP The Magazine.

Clooney added that he's framed letters from late actors including Paul Newman and Gregory Peck.

“If it were a text, it would feel different,” he said. “Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”