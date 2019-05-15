Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 10:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

George Clooney hit the red carpet Wednesday with two important ladies in his life — his gorgeous wife, Amal Clooney, and her equally beautiful mother, Baria Alamuddin.

The glamorous trio were all smiles as they posed together at the star-studded U.K. premiere of George's new Hulu miniseries, "Catch-22," in London.

It was a family affair at the London premiere of Clooney's new series, "Catch-22." Jeff Spicer / WireImage

The "Ocean's Eleven" star, 58, looked as dapper as ever in his dark gray suit and shirt, while his human rights attorney wife, 41, stunned in a black sequined dress with a strapless, shimmery gold bodice.

Clooney is such a sweet son-in-law! David M. Benett / Getty Images

But it was Alamuddin, a political journalist, who stole the show in a lovely sea-foam green chiffon ensemble with matching jeweled necklace.

It's not the first time George and Amal have hit the town with Amal's mother.

George and Amal previously walked the red carpet with Baria Alamuddin at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon" in 2017. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

In 2017, the trio walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon," which George directed and co-wrote.

Meanwhile, just last week, the Clooneys made a dashing pair at the Hollywood premiere for "Catch-22," which is based on the novel of the same name by author Joseph Heller.

George and Amal in Hollywood last week. Amanda Edwards / FilmMagic

George not only stars in the satirical wartime series, he also helped produce and direct it.

The two-time Oscar winner recently dropped by TODAY to promote the show and gushed about what an "incredible" mom Amal is to the couple's nearly 2-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

"She's a pretty great wife, too," Clooney shared. "I feel like I hit the jackpot."

"Catch-22" premieres Friday on Hulu.