George Clooney says he doesn't have a musical bone in his body but that his twins love to rock.

On Sept. 28, the actor and his wife, Amal Clooney, appeared at the 2023 Albies, where they spoke to Access Hollywood about their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and their latest interests.

“He’s started playing heavy metal music, actually,” Amal Clooney told Access Hollywood, a sentiment George Clooney echoed, adding that both their children are “headbangers.”

“It’s not fully heavy metal,” he added. “It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”

“Not that we’re in any way musical,” he clarified to the outlet. “We have no musical talent … We ruined the gene pool for them.”

As to whether the twins are into Metallica, Van Halen or Black Sabbath Slayer, the actor, who married his wife in 2014, didn’t get into specifics.

Below, however, are a few details we do know about the twins.

When were George and Amal Clooney’s kids born?

George and Amal Clooney became parents for the first time together when they welcomed Ella and Alexander on June 6, 2017. The twins were born about a month early, George Clooney revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was wild,” he told the magazine on becoming a parent for the first time. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden, you go: ‘Holy s---. I’m a parent!’”

The actor went on to share all of his hopes and desires for the twins, explaining, “I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

How old are George and Amal Clooney's kids?

Alexander and Ella Clooney are 6 years old. According to George Clooney’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alexander is the oldest of the twins. Born one minute and 49 seconds before his sister, Alexander Clooney weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces when he was born.

The youngest of George and Amal Clooney's children, Ella, weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces when she was born after her brother. The twins were born at St. Mary’s Hospital, which is the same hospital where Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children were born.

George and Amal Clooney’s twins speak ItalianDuring a 2020 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” George Clooney revealed that his twins speak Italian.

“We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian. I mean fluent Italian at 3,” he explained during the show. “But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language.”

“I’ll say, ‘Alright, go back in and clean up your room,’ and they’re like, ‘Eh, papa stronzo,’” he quipped, feigning an Italian accent.

“I’m from Kentucky,” he further joked. “English is a second language for me.”

Ella and Alexander have a funny bone

In 2019, “The Midnight Sky” actor told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that Ella and Alexander Clooney have a mind for jokes.

“They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already,” he remarked.

“They put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff,” he shared. “They think that’s funny.”

Amal Clooney was the first one to bring up having kids

George Clooney shared in an interview with Marc Maron how he and Amal Clooney decided to have children, and it was a year into their marriage.

They couple was at a friend's house and went for a walk when Amal Clooney brought up how lucky they are in life.

"Seems like that luck should be shared with some other, you know, folks," George Clooney recounted Amal Clooney saying.

"I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that that wasn't my life and was comfortable with that," George Clooney told Maron after sharing the story.

George Clooney shared how he and Amal Clooney found out they were having twins

In 2022, Clooney shared how he and his wife, Amal Clooney, found out that she was carrying their twins in an interview with CBS.

‘We go to the doctor, and you do the ultrasound and like, ‘Hey, you got a baby boy,’” I said, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ Then they go, ‘And you got another one there.’ And I was like,… I was up for one, you know? Cause, again, I’m old. All of a sudden, it’s, like, two? You know, it’s hard to get me to not talk. And I just stood there for like 10 minutes, staring at this piece of paper going … two … silently. But I’m so glad they have each other, you know?’”