Jan. 22, 2019, 8:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Meghan Holohan

Why should cake have all the fun?

Parents looking for a festive gender-reveal idea have a new option: “Gender Reveal Lasagna.” The lasagna, which comes with a “secret” blue or pink filling, gives parents-to-be a chance to make a cheesy gender reveal without sparking a wildfire, training an alligator or building a Rube Goldberg machine (all things that have actually happened at gender reveals).

Villa Italian Kitchen

Villa Italian Kitchen announced it is offering a gender-reveal lasagna package that also includes garlic rolls and a choice of Greek or Caesar salad. It serves 12 for $139. Villa Italian Kitchen is a chain of quick service pizza and Italian food restaurants with about 300 locations across the United States. Each gender-reveal lasagna will be made to order with imported Italian pasta, Alfredo sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, according to a statement released by the company.

“Creating the Gender Reveal Lasagna was so much fun,” Stephanie Beamer, division vice president of franchising and catering, said in the statement. “We can’t wait to see all the videos of guests revealing their babies’ genders to family and friends in such a unique way.”

People interested in the lasagna can learn more about it or order it on the company’s website.

Gender-reveal parties have become more over-the-top lately: Expectant parents have shot a target with a gun loaded with colored gunpowder, had an alligator eat pink or blue Jell-O, smashed eggs on each other’s foreheads and used a monster truck to drop blue balloons at a Monster Jam event.

While these gender reveal parties frequently go viral, it’s sometimes because the reveals go awry. The couple who shot at a target with sparked a massive wildfire in Arizona that destroyed 45,000 acres of land and cost $8 million in damage. (and, it's a boy!) The alligator gender reveal included a scary moment when the gator wanders toward a child. One gender-reveal party ended in a fight at an Ohio Applebee's, according to Fox 8 Cleveland.