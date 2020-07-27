What could be more fun than trying to guess baby's gender?

Once your bump starts showing, it seems like everyone from your well-meaning mother-in-law to strangers at the grocery store wants to predict if you're having a boy or a girl. And let's be honest, even if you want to be surprised on delivery day, you probably can't help but wonder, too.

Do your salty or sweet pregnancy food cravings change with a girl? Do your headaches in pregnancy mean you're having a boy? Check out these old wives' tales and gender myths to find signs of your baby's gender. Sure, they're far from foolproof, but they're a lot more fun than the more-reliable amniocentesis or ultrasound!

Disclaimer: these tricks are not science-based and are just for fun. But go ahead, give 'em a try!

It's a boy if:

You didn't experience morning sickness in early pregnancy.

Your baby's heart rate is less than 140 beats per minute.

You are carrying the extra weight out front.

Your belly looks like a basketball.

Your areolas have darkened considerably.

You are carrying low.

You are craving salty or sour foods.

You are craving protein — meats and cheese.

Your feet are colder than they were before pregnancy.

The hair on your legs has grown faster during pregnancy.

Your hands are very dry.

Your pillow faces north when you sleep.

Dad-to-be is gaining weight right along with you.

Pregnancy has you looking better than ever.

Your urine is bright yellow in color.

Your nose is spreading.

You hang your wedding ring over your belly and it moves in circles.

You are having headaches.

You add your age at the time of conception and the number for the month you conceived and the sum is an even number.

It's a girl if:

You had morning sickness early in pregnancy.

Your baby's heart rate is at least 140 beats per minute.

You are carrying the weight in your hips and rear.

Your left breast is larger than your right breast.

Your hair develops red highlights.

You are carrying high.

Your belly looks like a watermelon.

You are craving sweets.

You are craving fruit.

You crave orange juice.

You don't look quite as good as normal during pregnancy.

You are moodier than usual during pregnancy.

Your face breaks out more than usual.

You refuse to eat the heel of a loaf of bread.

Your breasts have really blossomed!

Your pillow faces south when you sleep.

Your urine is a dull yellow color.

You hang your wedding ring over your belly and it moves from side

You add your age at the time of conception and the number for the month you conceived and the sum is an odd number.

