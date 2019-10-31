Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale doesn't share many photos of his children.

But he broke with tradition on Wednesday, sharing a very happy dad Instagram moment: a birthday dinner with all four of the kids together at once.

"I am in heaven — Grateful for these 4 miracles," he wrote in the caption.

Rossdale has been married once, to fellow musician Gwen Stefani. They have three children together: Kingston, 13; Zuma, 11; and Apollo, 5. They split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

Model Daisy Lowe, 30, is also his daughter, from a previous relationship with her mother, designer Pearl Lowe.

Daisy posted a second image on her Instagram account from the same dinner.

"Happiest birthday dad @gavinrossdale we all love you with all our hearts and we are very lucky you made us," she wrote in the caption.

Kingston also got into the selfie act, posting one of himself with his look-alike dad.

"I love you so much dad!! Happy birthday!!!" he wrote.

In 2017, Rossdale told "Entertainment Tonight" that he tries to keep his kids out of the spotlight. "It's just spending time with them ... just corralling them, and being with them, and protecting them by just your presence that I think accounts for a lot," he said. "... For me it's just about spending really good time with them and just, like, letting them know they're the center of the universe. That's it."