Gavin Rossdale reveals how 11-year-old son broke both arms

Gavin Rossdale's 11-year-old son, Zuma, is having a rough summer.

“My little boy Zuma, he had an accident and broke his his left arm falling off his bike,” Rossdale told Haute Living in a video published July 1. "He got a gash in his leg, he got five stitches and I had to take him in. He really beat himself up."

Making matters worse, just two weeks before, Zuma tumbled off a chair and broke his right arm.

“That’s just healed, and now he’s gone and broke his left arm,” Rossdale, 54, revealed.

Rossdale noted that Zuma is the "toughest" of his four kids.

"He's amazing. He's got the kids' Motrin, he does his drugs every six hours to bring the pain down," Rossdale said. "And he's doing fine. I have to remind him to not lean on his broken arm."

The Bush frontman shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, and Apollo, 6, with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani. He is also dad to 31-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe, from a previous relationship.

Rossdale noted that the health of his four children is “the most important” thing.

“If you are aren’t healthy, you aren’t happy, and if you aren’t happy, you have nothing,” he explained.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Rossdale saw Kingston, Zuma and Apollo about every five days. But during an interview with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk in April, Rossdale said it’s gotten “tricky” because of COVID-19.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale explained. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”

When Rossdale has the boys, he loves treating them to nourishing, home-cooked meals.

“Food makes the world go round. It’s so disarming to feed people. I’m a total feeder,” Rossdale told Haute Living. “I grew up with this Malaysian stepmom when I was 16. And instead of saying, ‘Hello, how are you?’ (It was) ‘Hello, have you eaten?’ I think that’s so beautiful and I so caught that bug.”