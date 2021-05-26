Gavin Rossdale celebrates son Kingston's 15th birthday with rare pics

Gavin Rossdale is honoring his son Kingston's 15th birthday by posting dozens of rare photos of the teen.

The Bush frontman, who shares Kingston and brothers Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, posted several birthday tributes to Kingston Wednesday on Instagram.

In his first post, the singer shared a recent photo of Kingston taken from behind as Kingston stands outside in nature. The teen's hair is short and colored platinum blond as he ponders an evening sunset.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING — 15 years of life’s best journey — you are my best focus and inspiration — you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy — to me that’s all you need to make your mark," gushed Rossdale in his caption.

He continued, "i could not be more proud of you — and i love you more every day — i am in awe of you — shine on — and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge) with your development — shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival — my sweet boy."

The proud dad then posted a video filled with images of him and Kingston enjoying time together. The montage, set to Bush's cover of the classic Pink Floyd song "Breathe," included snaps of Kingston as a baby and others of him as a toddler in his father's arms. The father-son duo are also seen surfing and playing tennis together.

"moments as foundations of life and love," Rossdale wrote next to the clip.

Rossdale's third post featured a recent profile shot of a shirtless Kingston with his short blond hair and double-pierced left ear.

"on your marks get set. life," the musician captioned it.

The singer also packed his Instagram stories full of yet more images showing him with Kingston over the years — including a recent photo and a video of Kingston enjoying a birthday dinner.

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and announced their split in 2015. Chris Polk / Getty Images

Rossdale opened up to SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk in April 2020 about how he and Stefani were co-parenting while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Acknowledging the pandemic was "a tricky one for all divorced parents," Rossdale said he'd spent the first two weeks of quarantine with his sons before the kids joined Stefani and fiancé Blake Shelton on his “10,000-acre ranch" in Oklahoma.

Under normal circumstances, Rossdale would see his sons every five days, he revealed, but the pandemic quickly upended the family's schedule. He said he and his sons had been using technology to stay connected.

“We do a lot of FaceTime,” he said, adding, "I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot."