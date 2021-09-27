Gal Gadot shares rare glimpse of baby in relatable parenting video

“Wonder Woman” actor Gal Gadot is showing off one of her superpowers: calming a fussy baby.

On Sunday, Gadot, 36, shared an Instagram video of herself rocking her infant daughter, Daniella, to sleep at a restaurant.

“My signature ‘please go to sleep,’ dance,” she captioned the post.

In the clip, set to the song “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers, Gadot moves her hips to the beat of the music while gently tapping on Daniella’s back.

It should come as no surprise that the footage resonated with moms and dads everywhere — including “Breaking Bad” alum Aaron Paul. He shares 3-year-old daughter, Story, with wife Lauren Paul.

“I know that dance,” Paul, 42, joked in comments.

"All about that shoulder bounce," a Gadot fan added.

The Israeli-born star announced on June 29, that she and her husband, Yaron Varsano, had welcomed their third daughter. The couple who will celebrate their 13-year anniversary on Tuesday, are also parents to Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

“I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired),” Gadot wrote on Instagram at the time.

During an April appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Gadot revealed that the "hardest part" of parenting is the exhaustion.

“With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine,” Gadot explained. “And when Maya was born, we were like ‘No more.’ So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed. … I think that’s what we’re going to stick to doing, we’re going to sleep train her, we’re going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep.”