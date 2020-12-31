Gal Gadot is wrapping up 2020 with a sweet tribute to her family of four.

Early Thursday, the “Wonder Woman” star, 35, shared an Instagram photo of her husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters, Maya, 3, and Alma, 9.

“My everything,” Gadot wrote in the caption, along with a string of heart emojis.

The actor rarely shares photos of her children on social media, but she recently confirmed that her kids and husband did make cameos in “Wonder Woman 1984,” along with the son of director Patty Jenkins.

Alma appears briefly in one scene at the end of the movie, when she throws a snowball at her mom.

Gadot's daughter, Alma, made a quick appearance in the latest "Wonder Woman" film. HBO Max

"It meant a lot, especially in that very special scene," Gadot said in a recent interview. "I have two daughters, both of them appeared, the oldest appeared with Ace, Patty’s son, and then my youngest one, with whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for 'Wonder Woman,' the first one, was there with my husband."

Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, and their daughter Maya made a quick cameo in "Wonder Woman 1984." HBO Max

Maya and her dad appeared in a quick scene on a merry-go-round.

"To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish," Gadot said.

The Israeli-born model has also revealed that her daughters are in awe of her superpowers in the “Wonder Woman” movies. Earlier this week, on Sunday TODAY, she described how Maya, who calls her mom “Eema,” the Hebrew word for “mother,” reacted to the trailer for the latest film.

"Just yesterday, I showed her a trailer and ... she was looking at the computer, and then she was looking back at me, and she said, 'You could fly. Eema, you can fly?'" Gadot told host Willie Geist.

"It was like, explain to a 3-year-old girl that it's not for real. It's in the movie. I was anchored to a thing," she said. "So yeah, Maya is still too young to watch the movie, but she will."

Meanwhile, Gadot said her older daughter, Alma, loved the first “Wonder Woman” movie, which came out in 2017. "She's very much looking forward to (seeing) the next one,” she said.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max.