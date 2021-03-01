Gal Gadot posts rare pic with daughters to announce pregnancy

Congratulations, Gal Gadot!

The “Wonder Woman” star and her husband of 13 years, Yaron Versano, are expecting their third child together — an announcement Gadot made on social media alongside a rare photo featuring their first two children.

On Monday morning, the 35-year-old shared the shot in which she and Versano are cuddled close to their daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 3. Gadot, who wore a simple white slip dress in photo, smiles while everyone else pictured places a hand on her newly revealed baby bump.

She let that image do the talking, only writing, “Here we go again,” in the caption.

In the comments that followed on Instagram and Twitter, fans celebrated the good news, posted apt “Wonder Woman” memes and a few even noted that they weren’t exactly surprised.

Gal Gadot at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 28, 2021. Rich Polk / NBC

As for the latter sentiment, that may be because speculation about a possible pregnancy kicked off the night before, when Gadot made an appearance as a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.

It seems Gadot’s white Givenchy dress, with its flowing sheer sleeves and loose trapeze cut, led some to believe it might just be maternity wear.

Pretty darn sure Gal Gadot may be preggers. — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) March 1, 2021

“Frozen” songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez even tweeted during the awards show that she was “pretty darn sure” the actor was expecting.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano attended the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards the night before the big announcement. Todd Williamson / NBC

Gadot and Versano, who wed in 2008, rarely share photos of their girls and it’s far rarer that they reveal their daughters’ faces in any photo. But Monday’s announcement wasn’t the only time they’ve made an exception.

In fact, Alma and Maya (and even dad, too) had brief cameos in last year’s “Wonder Woman 1984.”