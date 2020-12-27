Finding out your mom is a superhero would come as a surprise to any child, but for Gal Gadot's 3-year-old daughter, Maya, the revelation came with some confusion.

After seeing a preview of her mom in "Wonder Woman 1984," released on Christmas Day, Maya, who calls Gadot "eema," the Hebrew word for "mother," had one pressing question.

"Just yesterday, I showed her a trailer and ... she was looking at the computer and then she was looking back at me, and she said, 'You could fly. Eema, you can fly?'" the Israeli-born star, 35, revealed, laughing, to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist.

"It was like, explain to a 3-year-old girl that it's not for real. It's in the movie. I was anchored to a thing," she continued. "So yeah, Maya is still too young to watch the movie, but she will."

Gadot's older daughter, Alma, 9, loved the first "Wonder Woman" movie, which was a blockbuster hit in 2017. "She's very much looking forward to see the next one," the actor told Willie.

While Gadot usually keeps her private life out of the spotlight, her husband, Yaron Varsano, Maya and Alma all had cameos in the "Wonder Woman" sequel, along with director Patty Jenkins' son, Ace. (They appear at the end of the film in the Christmas scenes.)

Gadot has said in the past that she and Jenkins imagine each "Wonder Woman" movie as a different chapter in the superhero's life. The latest, set in the 1980s, is all about fighting for the truth.

"The first one was all about love. When Patty and I started to talk about the story for the next one, we already felt like the world and us were going to a darker place," Gadot said. "The power of truth is something that is super relevant for Wonder Woman as a character but also for us as a society."

In the movie, Wonder Woman battles both a sinister business tycoon named Max Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, and a villain named Cheetah, played by "Saturday Night Live" alum Kristen Wiig.

Despite their friction on-screen, Gadot and Wiig became fast friends on the movie's set. "We had an immediate connection," Gadot shared, calling Wiig "an amazing friend and a great, generous scene partner."

"(Wiig) made this whole experience super special for me," she added.

Gadot doesn't just battle injustice on-screen, either. Thanks to the massive success of the first "Wonder Woman" movie, she's also been fighting behind the scenes for Hollywood's female action stars to earn equal pay to their male counterparts.

"Once you understand your value, then it's different," she told Geist. "It's a healthy battle, and I'm grateful that I can fight it."