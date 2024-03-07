Gal Gadot has brought another wonder to the world.

On March 6, the 38-year-old actor announced that her family welcomed another baby girl. The actor’s post featured a sweet photo of her in the hospital, cradling her family’s latest addition in her arms.

"My sweet girl, welcome," Gadot captioned the post. "The pregnancy was not easy, but we made it through."

In a 2022 interview with InStyle, the actor shared that despite loving giving birth, she typically experiences some challenges with her pregnancies, including migraines.

Gadot, who is from Israel, went on to share that her daughter's name is Ori, which she says means "my light" in Hebrew.”

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name," Gadot's post continued.

"Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls," she finished the caption. "Daddy is pretty cool too."

Gadot has three other daughters with her husband, Jaron Varsano, an Israeli real estate developer.

Read on for everything we know about the actor's daughters.

Alma, Born in 2011

Gadot was pregnant with her eldest daughter, Alma, when she was 25 years old.

"I always wanted to be a young mother," she told InStyle in her 2022 interview.

Though the actor largely keeps her family life private, Alma did make a brief appearance in “Wonder Woman 1984” as a little girl who throws a snowball at Gadot. In a 2020 interview with Kevin McCarthy about the 2020 action fantasy film, Gadot shared the importance of having Alma appear in the film.

“It meant a lot, especially in that very special scene,” she said at the time. "It’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish.”

Maya, Born in 2017

During a 2020 appearance on Sunday TODAY, Gadot revealed that her second eldest daughter, Maya, calls her “Eema,” the Hebrew word for “mother.”

According to the interview, Maya was dazzled by her mother's superpowers in "Wonder Woman 1984."

“Just yesterday, I showed her a trailer and ... she was looking at the computer, and then she was looking back at me, and she said, ‘You could fly. Eema, you can fly?’” Gadot said to Willie Geist in the interview

“It was like, explain to a 3-year-old girl that it’s not for real. It’s in the movie. I was anchored to a thing,” she said. “So yeah, Maya is still too young to watch the movie, but she will.”

Daniella, Born in 2021

Gadot announced the birth of her third daughter, Daniella, in 2021 with an Instagram post. The post featured Gadot in bed with her whole family.

"My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family," she captioned the post at the time. "I’m sending all of you love and health. GG."

Ori, Born in 2024

Ori is Gadot's youngest daughter. Based on Gadot's Instagram announcement about her birth, we know that the little one was born in 2024, and her name is the Hebrew word for "my light."