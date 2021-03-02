NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz and his wife, Kimi Tobin, are expecting their first child together, a girl.

Schwartz, 37, shared the exciting news in an Instagram on Tuesday. In the photo, the beaming dad-to-be holds an sonogram while Tobin, an anchor at NBC4 Los Angeles, cradles her baby bump.

Schwartz opened up in the caption about the morning he and Tobin learned they were going to be parents.

“I woke up to Kimi wide awake,” he recalled. “‘I just had the craziest dream,’ she told me. ‘I had a dream that I was pregnant and our daughter told me to wake up and take a pregnancy test.’”

Schwartz didn’t think much of it.

“I laughed because weird dreams are kind of her thing. (Yesterday she got mad at me because she dreamt I forgot hand sanitizer somewhere.),” Schwartz explained.

Moments later, Tobin disappeared into the bathroom while Schwartz laid in bed.

“Then I heard her say… ‘ummm, Gadi, I think we are having a baby!’” he wrote. “Moral of the story, sometimes our dreams come true!!!”

Tobin, who is due in June, gushed on Instagram that she and Schwartz are “feeling so blessed and grateful” for their “miracle.”

“I never knew I wanted kids until I wanted your kids @gadinbc,” she wrote. “You’re going to be the most amazing papa and I can’t wait for this next adventure with our little family.”

Schwartz is counting down the days to fatherhood.

"I'm most excited about being a girl dad," he told People. "I'm also excited to bring a new person into our circle of love."