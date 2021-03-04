Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade re-create scene from '10 Things I Hate About You'

“Can you ever just be whelmed?” she captioned it.

"Tell us you've watched '10 Things I Hate About You' without telling us you've watched '10 Things I Hate About You,'" Union says at the top of the clip.

“We’ll start,” Zaya, who is 13, says.

"I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed. Can you ever just be whelmed?" Zaya says while she and Union walk.

"I think you can in Europe," Union replies.

"Right,” Zaya says as the scene ends.

Union and her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, are parents to four children, including Zaya, their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and two other kids from Wade's previous relationships, Zaire, 19, and Xavier, 7.

Zaya came out as transgender last year. Both Union and Wade have been vocal champions for her.

"It's beautiful to watch truly free children. We have another daughter who is 13 who has the freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self. She doesn't ask permission to exist. That is wildly inspiring," Union said in a video she made with Wade last September celebrating their inclusion in TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.