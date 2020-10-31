Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have the sweetest family costume — literally

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade certainly win the prize for sweetest family Halloween costume. They dressed up as s'mores in honor of the holiday!

Wade, 38, who is retired from the NBA, served as one of the graham cracker bookends. His sister-in-law, Tracy Union, completed the sandwich as the other graham cracker.

Union, 48, dressed as the all-important Hershey's chocolate bar and stood next to her husband. But everyone knows the star of the show, which also helps the Hershey's melt, is the marshmallow. The couple's daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, who turns 2 on Nov. 7, posed as the adorable gooey center of the s'more.

The family smiled for the photo outside alongside a few bales of hay and pumpkins in what looked like the perfect festive atmosphere. Union shared the family's cute costume on Saturday in honor of the holiday.

"The marshmallow won my heart instantly!" one fan wrote.

While big Halloween gatherings have been canceled in many places due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like little Kaavia was still living her best life on Halloween.

Union and her daughter posed for a mother-daughter photo as the Hershey bar and marshmallow. It appears little Kaavia, who already has her own Instagram account, is also incredibly tech-savvy. The almost 2-year-old expertly held an iPhone and appeared to be concentrating on snapping some of her own photos while she sat with her mom in their costumes.

Wade, still in his graham cracker costume, also posed in another photo with Union and their daughter as they walked down the street wearing masks and holding a bucket presumably for Halloween treats.

It wasn't the only costume Kaavia rocked. On Friday, Union shared a video of her daughter dressed up as a United States Postal Service worker. Kaavia had a complete uniform, including a hat and mail bag. She happily showed off her costume in a video her mom took for Instagram, clearly a natural as she walked and talked in front of the camera.

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered," Union wrote. She added the hashtag #SaveUSPS. Fans couldn't get enough of the video.

"Hero," Amy Schumer wrote.

"The Most Essential of workers!!!!!" a fan added. "Deliver those ballots, baby girl."