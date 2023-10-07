Gabrielle Union explains why having daughter Kaavia later in life was ‘worth it’

Gabrielle Union is opening up about welcoming her first child in her 40s.

Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James, via surrogate in November 2018 when she was 46 and Wade was 36.

In an Instagram video shared Oct. 5, Union said she is often asked if it was “worth it” having a child later in life. She reflected on her answer in the short clip, explaining, “There’s a lot that goes into that answer, but in a nutshell, hell yes it’s been worth it.”

The “Being Mary Jane” star said that becoming a mother changed her life “in so many wondrous ways” and made her wish she had “done it earlier” to have more time with her daughter and as a mother.

“But for me, I became a mom at the right time because I was healed and I had committed to healing eternally so I didn’t pass all that generational trauma on to Kaav,” she continued. “Had I been a day younger, even certainly 10, 15, 20 years before, I would have passed along way too many traumatic things to my child.”

The 50-year-old actor said before her healing journey, she “wasn’t in a place” to adequately take care of herself, nor a child. She added, “So for me, it’s absolutely worth it. She is the best thing that’s ever happened me.”

Union is also stepmother to Wade’s three children from previous relationships.

Wade shares son Zaire, 21, and daughter Zaya, 16, with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. He also shares son Xavier, 9, with “Basketball Wives” star Aja Metoyer. The former NBA star is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

Read on to learn more about Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s blended family.

Dwyane Wade poses on the red carpet at the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony with his mom, four children, nephew, and wife, Gabrielle Union. Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Dahveon Morris

Wade is the legal guardian of his sister Deanna Morris’ son.

Over the years, Dahveon has been a part of the Wade family's big moments including attending the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony alongside his uncle, Union, and cousins.

Dahveon played basketball at Sierra Canyon School his senior year of high school, where his cousin, Zaire, and LeBron James’ son oldest son Bronny attended. He also got a stylish sendoff to prom in 2019, with Union and Wade by his side for photos before the occasion.

Zaire Wade is following in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in professional basketball. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Zaire Wade

Wade and Funches welcomed their first child, son Zaire, on Feb. 4, 2002.

Zaire attended several high schools, including Carmel High School in Chicago, American Heritage School in Florida, finishing his high school education at Sierra Canyon School. Much like his father, Zaire wants to pursue basketball as his professional career.

He was selected by the Salt Like City Stars in the 2021 NBA G League draft, according to the NBA. However, he suffered a season-ending injury in March 2022. In February 2023, he moved to the Basketball Africa League and signed with the Cape Town Tigers.

Wade has been open about supporting his son’s career aspirations, telling People in February 2020, “If basketball is the ultimate goal, then I’m just trying to help him along the way, understanding there’s so many different ways to get to this goal.”

“There’s so many different ways to get to the NBA or to get that path,” Wade later added. “So, [I’m] just trying to help him navigate through expectations that the world has put on him, and that he puts on himself because of his last name.”

Outside of his basketball career, Zaire also founded his own fashion brand, Yng Dna.

Gabrielle Union is a fierce supporter of her stepdaughter, Zaya. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Zaya Wade

Wade and Funches welcomed their second child, daughter Zaya, on May 29, 2007.

Zaya publicly came out as transgender in 2020 when she was 12-years-old with full support from Wade and Union as well as her siblings.

Over the years, the couple have spoken out publicly in support of LGBTQ rights, including an impassioned joint speech at the NAACP Image Awards in February 2023.

Union previously opened up to Self for her June 2020 cover story — which was shot by Zaya — about being a parent of an LGBTQ child, explaining, “You can lead with humility. You can legit say, ‘Okay, I don’t have all the answers, but what I do know is that I love you, and I’m going to be on this journey with you, and we’re going to learn together.”

When speaking to Buzzfeed in March 2022, Union opened up about supporting Zaya, explaining, “We didn’t exactly understand why (supporting Zaya’s trans identity) was a thing because it’s like, we love all our kids out loud. But it is a thing and a lot of people do need an example. (People) do need that (kind of) representation.”

In June 2022 for Pride Month, Zaya was honored as a trailblazer in the annual Logo30 series. In a preview clip for the series, Zaya said, “Being my full authentic self feels like freedom.”

“Being out and open and truthful about who I am to myself and others is just freeing,” she added. “It’s a beautiful feeling to have and hold and to be able to share with the rest of the world.”

Zaya has appeared on several red carpets over the years, including her March 2020 debut alongside Union and Wade at the 2020 Truth Awards. She also appeared alongside her stepmom at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2023.

Zaya had a major career milestone when she received her first cover story in March 2023 for Dazed magazine.

She spoke to the magazine about how she clears her mind of the negativity from social media, explaining, “I tend not to interact with social media in an excessive way. Boundaries are super healthy.”

“On Instagram, I have a filtered comment section so only the people I trust and love and know love me can comment and share positivity because unnecessary negativity causes stress,” she added.

In March 2023, Zaya also made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week during the Miu Miu fall/winter 2023 Ready to Wear show. Union and Wade supported her the entire time, sitting in the front row while she walked the runway in her chic ensemble.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union pose with their blended family. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Xavier Wade

Wade and Metoyer welcomed their first child, son Xavier, Nov. 10, 2013.

The retired basketball star confirmed that he had welcomed a son outside of his relationship with Union in December 2013 at a press conference, E! reported. Wade said at the press conference, “I had a time, a part in our break, in our pain and our hurt, a blessing came out of it in my life, having a son that was born healthy. So I’m moving on.”

In September 2023, Wade recalled this period of his life during an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. At the time, he said it was “way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife” about the news than it was to compete in the NBA finals.

Union also opened up about this period in her 2021 book “You Got Anything Stronger?” In an excerpt shared by TIME, she said that Wade’s past relationships — including having a child with another woman — weighed on her mind as she contemplated whether to pursue surrogacy before finally agreeing to it and later welcoming daughter Kaavia.

Today, Wade co-parents his youngest son with Metoyer.

People reported that in his photographic memoir “Dwyane,” Wade wrote, “Xavier doesn’t live with me, so we don’t get to see each other every day like I do with my other kids.”

“It makes things challenging at times, but it’s my job to make sure he never has to carry that weight,” Wade added.

Kaavia has been dubbed “Shady Baby” by her parents. Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Kaavia Wade

Union and Wade welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia, via surrogate Nov. 7, 2018.

The actor opened up to TODAY Parents in January 2019 about her struggles with infertility and journey to surrogacy. At the time, Union expressed that she was happy to have overcome her “fear” of public scrutiny about not carrying her own child.

“It’s OK to bring your child into the world in a way that is not through your body,” she explained. “The world will not consider you a failure. Every route to parenthood is perfect, worthwhile and amazing.”

The working mom also shared her hopes for Kaavia’s future, explaining, “I hope she’s not afraid of taking any leap and that she knows she is supported, loved, protected and encouraged. We’re her cheerleaders, here to pass out Gatorade and give her a high five.”

Over the years, Kaavia has twinned with her mom on several occasions, including a sweet nod to one of the actor’s most iconic roles when she donned a cheerleading outfit resembling Union's “Bring It On” character’s Clovers cheer uniform. They also wore matching black and white printed ensembles to the red carpet premiere of “Cheaper by the Dozen” in March 2022, with Kaavia rocking a pint-sized version of her mom’s look.

Kaavia served as the inspiration behind her parents 2021 children’s book “Shady Baby” based on her parents' nickname for her, as well as their 2022 collaboration with Janie and Jack on a collection of children’s clothing.

Union is also a strong proponent of uplifting her daughter, even at a young age. In a sweet video shared in March 2023, she shared a clip of the duo looking in the mirror as they traded affirmations with one another.

“Tell me what you love about your hair,” Union began, to which Kaavia said, “I love my beautiful hair.”

In another heartwarming affirmation, Kaavia said to herself, “I am strong. I am worthy,” to which her mom added, “You are worthy!”