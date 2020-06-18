Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Hoda and Jenna's Funshine Funtime! Tell the ladies about your summer plans

You may get the chance to play a fun game on our show!

Next week, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna is kicking off summer in a big way — with our Funshine Funtime wheel!

Hoda and Jenna announce Funshine Funtime contest

June 18, 202000:47

Every day, Hoda and Jenna will call up someone in the audience at home for a chance to spin our wheel and play a game on the show.

Tell us about yourself and how you'll be spending the summer in the form below. Make sure to have your phone nearby next week while you watch because we might just call you!

TODAY