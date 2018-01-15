The funny term Hoda and family use for a diaper change

share tweet pin email

When "the big message" gets delivered at Hoda Kotb's house, you might want to hold your nose.

The TODAY anchors revealed the words that only their family uses, aka their "familiolect," including Hoda's unique way of saying that toddler daughter Haley Joy needs a diaper change.

A doctoral student named Iva Cheung started the conversation on Twitter by asking people to share the words, expressions and pronunciations that are particular to their families.

I had tonnes with my parents (in Cantonese) when I was growing up. In my immediately family now, we have our own names for specific recurring foods/dishes (e.g., "magic beans" = Szechuan-style green beans). See also https://t.co/kKSgPez8oc — Iva Cheung (@IvaCheung) January 10, 2018

People began chiming in with the quirky spin their family put on certain words as well as words they just made up.

As a kid I pronounced sausages as âhostagesâ. God help anyone who hears us say âweâre having hostages for dinner.â https://t.co/PepB5hL1e8 — ð ð¢ð©ð±ð¦ð ðð¥ðð©ð¢ð¢ð°ð¦ ð¥ (@LolGrainger) January 12, 2018

Hepl. Pronounced HEP-ul. It means active but unhelpful help. E.g., âDinner will be late, 3yo is hepling me cook.â — Holly Witteman (@hwitteman) January 11, 2018

My dad still says cucchini instead of zucchini because my nephew said it that way as a child. We still think itâs adorable. — Tracy Torchetti (@Torcherama) January 11, 2018

In addition to Haley Joy delivering "the big message," Hoda also revealed that she and her siblings refer to each other as Irwin, which they got from "an oddball cartoon character."

"It's weird but every family's got their weirdness,'' she said.

That includes Dylan Dreyer and her family, who say they are having "experiments" instead of asparagus for dinner. They also say "I'm salmon" instead of "I'm sorry."

"If anybody hears us outside of the home, it's bizarre,'' Dylan said.

We're salmon for any parent who has to deal with the big message after their child has too much experiments.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.