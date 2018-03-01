'Kick me baby, one more time': Pregnant mom unleashes inner Britney

"I'm a firm believer that a fourth baby is just as exciting as a first baby, but when you have other children occupying your attention, it's easy to get distracted and forget to document the pregnancy," Chatman told TODAY Parents. "I wanted ... a way to make this fourth pregnancy extra special, while also getting our other children excited about welcoming the new baby to our family."

So Chatman pulled out her letter board and began crafting creative photo shoots with her kids, Lennox, 6, Lela, 2, and Luna Darling, 1.

Chatman and her family live in North Carolina, and have used Instagram as a way to poke fun at the questions they often receive about the number of children they have. Charlotte Chatman

It's one of those photos — which shows Chatman dressed in singer Britney Spears' iconic costume from her "Hit Me Baby, One More Time" video — that's giving Chatman's Instagram followers the biggest laugh and bringing attention to her growing family.