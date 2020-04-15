Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

These parents' posts about working from home with kids are funny — and so true

Social distancing is hard. Working from home (with kids) while self-isolating is even harder.

By Terri Peters

As school closings and coronavirus-related quarantines continue, parents everywhere are juggling distance learning with entertaining bored kids and keeping the house somewhat clean. Add working from home to the already delicate balance, and all bets are off.

Thankfully, we're not alone. Parents across social media are sounding off about how hard it is to work remotely while keeping kids quiet, entertained and out of the background of Zoom calls.

So take a break from emails and spreadsheets, because we've rounded up some of the funniest parents on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Trust us, we're all in this together!

Accurate

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9sSPQbAR56

Sorry

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-rToV2puaa

Yes, it is

What? Like it's hard?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-7rC78D7dk

*shudders*

Rock on!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-LIAN6g4Mu

Whoops

A new use for a laundry basket

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_AXQw3gBIg

Everything's fine

https://www.instagram.com/p/B--Mb2mHc3C

MOOOOM!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B--i2vQFIsr

Things are GOOD...

Sounds familiar

