As school closings and coronavirus-related quarantines continue, parents everywhere are juggling distance learning with entertaining bored kids and keeping the house somewhat clean. Add working from home to the already delicate balance, and all bets are off.

Thankfully, we're not alone. Parents across social media are sounding off about how hard it is to work remotely while keeping kids quiet, entertained and out of the background of Zoom calls.

So take a break from emails and spreadsheets, because we've rounded up some of the funniest parents on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Trust us, we're all in this together!

Accurate

Sorry

Yes, it is

Deep work is postponed until further notice. #QuarantineParenting — علي اغسل يديك الصيبعي : 𝗔𝗹𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗲 (@AliAlSaibie) April 15, 2020

What? Like it's hard?

*shudders*

Rock on!

Whoops

Me on a conference call:



*Mute mic*: “hey kids! Everyone else’s children are being them cups of tea whilst they’re in meetings!!”



*Unmute mic* 16 yr old shouts: “hey mum, here is your glass of wine. Would you like me to light you another cigarette?”



🤦🏻‍♀️ — SamanthaGirvan (@SamanthaGirvan) April 15, 2020

A new use for a laundry basket

Everything's fine

MOOOOM!

Things are GOOD...

Boss [on phone]: How are things going?



Me: *gazing out the window at my kids strangling each other whilst jumping barefoot in the trampoline* Great! — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 25, 2020

Sounds familiar

Real text from @JasonRbach today: “Hudson needs to be sedated. I can barely hear my call and I have my headphones in.” #WorkFromHomewithkids #wildchild #muteyourmic — Kristen Reittenbach (@JunkDrawerDiary) March 31, 2020

