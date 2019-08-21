Eliza Morrill and Stephanie Hollifield use their blog, Momstrosity, to help other moms laugh and not take motherhood — or themselves — too seriously. In their new parody of hit Lizzo song "Truth Hurts," the duo is doing just that — poking fun at the stresses and challenges of being a mother while dropping some funny-but-true rap lyrics about a day in the life of a mom.

"I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that mom," the pair sing while dancing in their yard with glasses of wine and sneaking cake for themselves while their kids aren't watching.

Later, they tell their kids, "Imma get your snack in a minute — or go get your dad to help you get it."

And, when they finally escape to the hair salon, they sing, "It's me time with no babies whining. No kids always running 'round me fighting. Truth hurts is that momma's just surviving."

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.

Morrill says she and Hollifield — her best friend and fellow foster and adoptive mom — are inspired by Lizzo's way of being real with her audience.

"As moms who feel pressured have to have it all together, we're inspired by a woman who is 100 percent herself and lives her truth unapologetically," Morrill told TODAY Parents. "We think this idea really resonates with other moms, too. Motherhood doesn't have to be so serious and structured. There's something freeing about poking fun at yourself and being silly from time to time."

Between the two of them, Eliza Morrill and Stephanie Hollifield have nine children, something that gets them lots of attention when they venture out together. Momstrosity

Between the two of them, the Georgia moms have nine kids — something that gets them lots of attention when they go out together. But, Morrill says their hope is to use the attention their online platform gains to get the message out about the importance of adoption and foster care.

"We work daily to normalize foster care and to encourage others to become involved in some way," said Morrill. "Because we have nine children between the two of us, people often ask if we're a day care when they spy us out with our crazy crews."

"We let them know that we're not — we've just found that motherhood is best done with friends to help you along the way."