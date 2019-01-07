Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

Netflix may be warning viewers to avoid participating in the "Bird Box" challenge, but comedians Leeann Dearing and Michelle Fortin have created their own safer challenge based on the popular film.

In a parody titled "Mom Box," the funny duo put on blindfolds to avoid seeing the mess their kids have made in their previously clean house.

"They're taking over one room at a time," the video reads as Dearing and Fortin cover their eyes and attempt to find wine and ice cream in the fridge before collapsing on the couch. "Don't look — if you don't see it, you don't have to clean it."

Fortin says it was during a conversation about the controversial "Bird Box" challenge — in which people attempt to move through their daily activities blindfolded like characters in the film — that the idea for a parody struck her.

"I thought to myself, 'Moms can do their whole routine blindfolded — except it's winter break and no one is getting anything done. The idea was born there."

"Anytime we're out of a routine, chaos ensues which leads to extreme disaster when you're a neat freak like me," Dearing added. "So it's best to just put a blindfold on at times."

Fortin admits to being too scared to watch the actual "Bird Box" movie herself.

"I am a wimp when it comes to scary movies," Fortin confessed. "I wasn't allowed to watch Scooby Doo as a child because it gave me nightmares, but I was extremely curious about it because everyone and their mom is talking about it online, so I read the synopsis and asked Leeann a lot of questions."

"I've seen the movie, because I'm brave and can handle it," Dearing joked.

Still, the funny moms say they're serious about the stresses of keeping their houses organized when kids are underfoot.

"While our children are lovely little human beings, they're also mini-tornados and destroy everything in their wake, especially when they're together — which they were when we filmed it," said Dearing. "All of the mess on screen is a typical playdate with our brood. We'll happily accept shipments from wine and ice cream companies to deal."