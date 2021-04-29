It's been a long, long, long school year. This little girl pretty much sums up our whole mood right now:

But some good stuff happened this week, and that is keeping us going.

Women won the Oscars, literally and figuratively

First, Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color — and only the second woman at all — to win the Oscar for Best Director for her film "Nomadland."

But then, icon Glenn Close brought the house down with her encyclopedic and off-the-cuff knowledge and accurate demonstration of "Da Butt" — an Oscar moment we are pretty sure no one saw coming.

Who knew?

What can we say, except ...

TikTok user Becky Clarke's little girl knows something about performing too ... at least, when it comes to songs from "Moana."

As one commenter said, she's coming for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's job.

"I only want kids if it's this one," said another commenter.

You're welcome!

Kristen Welker's big news left us all with big feelings...

After years of struggling with infertility, NBC's own Kristen Welker and her husband, John Hughes, are expecting a baby girl with the help of a surrogate.

Her announcement left the whole TODAY team wiping their eyes.

Congratulations, Kristen and John! We can't wait to meet your baby girl.

... as did this video of the moment adoptive parents meet their own baby girl for the first time

TikTok user Kevyn Leslie Grace G's video of the moment she and her husband met the baby girl they would adopt, Rowan, has almost 500,000 views.

The couple struggled with infertility due to his treatment for testicular cancer when he was younger.

Marie Kondo has someone new sparking joy in her home!

Author and tidying expert Marie Kondo announced the birth of her third baby, a little boy, this week!

He looks like a keeper!

...and Anderson Cooper's baby boy is 1 (and exceptionally cute)

CNN News anchor and proud dad Anderson Cooper celebrated his son Wyatt's first birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible," Cooper wrote of Wyatt, melting our hearts and leaving us puddles of goo.

This dad's jokes made us groan/smile

TikTok user Dave "FitDad" Ogleton's "cheese-y" dad jokes might not make his kid laugh, but they work on us.

... and these parents are slaying it (and making us laugh in the process)

TikTok comedian Amy Sloan and her husband made us laugh with their take on parenting and teen fashion.

@theamysloan This video has lived in my head for a long time! I’m so excited it finally came to life!🙌🏻 ♬ Everyones wearing it - The Amy Sloan

"Oh! Everybody's wearing it. Pshhh... If I'd have known that... I'll be right back!"

And we're invested in Heather Ketcham's regular series of videos from the school car line in which she blasts her jams embarrassingly loudly while picking up her teenage daughter.

What makes her posts even better is that though she is mortified, her daughter is an amazingly good sport about her antics. We love a kid with a sense of humor.

An unexpected family is now inspiring others

When he found a baby in a New York City subway station 21 years ago, Danny Stewart and his now husband Peter Mercurio had no idea they were beginning the grand adventure that is parenting.

Now, Mercurio has written a book, "Our Subway Baby," telling the story of their family and raising their son Kevin, now 20 and a college student.

“We need to be reminded of hope and possibility and love,” Mercurio explained. “And this story seems to be doing that.”

.... and we never get tired of post-COVID family reunions

The stories and images of grandparents seeing their grandchildren for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 have been the rainbows we needed so desperately after the storms of the past year.

Finally... Boom!

We'll leave you with this video of a third grader's baseball victory and his team's reaction, just because we think everyone deserves this kind of celebration in life.

And on behalf of parents everywhere limping through the last month or so of the Worst School Year Ever, we say...

Come on, summer!

