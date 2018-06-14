If there's one thing every parent can agree on, it's that raising kids can be a hilarious experience.
And, there's nothing we appreciate more than parents who keep things real on social media, making us laugh along with them as they try to figure out how to get their toddler to eat their peas or their middle schooler to clean their room.
In honor of Father's Day, we rounded up 9 of the dads who make us laugh the hardest on Twitter.
1. Simon Holland @simoncholland
2. La Guardia Cross @LaGuardiaCross
3. Kent Graham @KentWGraham
4. James Breakwell @XplodingUnicorn
5. Dadpression @Dadpression
6. Dad and Buried @DadandBuried
7. A Bearer Of Dad News @HomeWithPeanut
8. Chris Cate @ParentNormal
9. HowToBeADad @HowToBeADad