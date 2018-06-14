share tweet pin email

If there's one thing every parent can agree on, it's that raising kids can be a hilarious experience.

And, there's nothing we appreciate more than parents who keep things real on social media, making us laugh along with them as they try to figure out how to get their toddler to eat their peas or their middle schooler to clean their room.

In honor of Father's Day, we rounded up 9 of the dads who make us laugh the hardest on Twitter.

1. Simon Holland @simoncholland

Itâs her summer break so I woke my 11 year old daughter up at 5:15 this morning. Iâve been waiting for this revenge since she was 4. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 6, 2018

Letâs get married and have kids so instead of that pub crawl we got invited to you can make a dinner they will hate while I walk around the house turning off lights. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 1, 2018

Woke my family up by making pancakes in my underwear and singing âwhy donât you just meet me at the griddle.â Thatâs full dad right there. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 20, 2018

2. La Guardia Cross @LaGuardiaCross

"Parenting" is calmly explaining to a crying toddler that their head is still attached to their body after they put on their shirt by themselves for the first time. — La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) May 14, 2018

My 3-year-old came running in to give me this bracelet she made at preschool. She said it was for me. It's the first gift she's ever given me of her own will. I bent down and gave her a hug. My heart welled up with fatherly love. 3 minutes later, she asked for it back. pic.twitter.com/WiTM6SP2WI — La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) May 29, 2018

Wiping my daughter's butt #BeingAnAdultIn4Words — La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) March 23, 2018

3. Kent Graham @KentWGraham

I think college costs are so high because at that point parents are willing to pay anything to get their kids out of the house. — Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) March 15, 2015

My children are the reason hurricanes are named after humans. — Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) October 25, 2014

If it ainât broke, my children havenât touched it yet. — Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) October 22, 2014

4. James Breakwell @XplodingUnicorn

[finishes her milk]



3-year-old: IâM THE BEST AT DRINKING.



Sheâll be fun in college. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 2, 2018

They discovered the next great topping.



Coming soon to a pizzeria near you. pic.twitter.com/t35HgODkQn — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 10, 2018

6-year-old: How does your face do that?



Me: Do what?



6: Get fat like a frog. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 8, 2018

5. Dadpression @Dadpression

Asked my kid what kind of donut he wanted and his answer was "six." — dadpression (@Dadpression) February 23, 2018

My son and I are practicing living in a post-apocalyptic hellscape this week. And by that, I mean my wife has the flu. — dadpression (@Dadpression) June 1, 2018

Most of being a good parent is just trying to be an average parent despite being incredibly tired. — dadpression (@Dadpression) March 5, 2018

6. Dad and Buried @DadandBuried

Step 1: Have kids

Step 2: Give up #TipsForAGreatDadBod — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 13, 2018

Someone at my local playground recognized me as Dad and Buried and Iâm just glad I wasnât cursing at my kids & nipping from a flask when she spotted me. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 12, 2018

When my toddler woke from his nap I immediately changed his diaper, so he asserted his dominance by pooping as soon as I got him dressed. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 12, 2018

7. A Bearer Of Dad News @HomeWithPeanut

Steps to Making Dinner for Your Toddler:



Step 1: Bring pot of water to a boil.



Step 2: Stick your head in pot to stop yourself from dealing with frustration of trying to feed child. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) June 10, 2018

Your kids have a way of making you relive your youth.



Like when I'm watching my toddler take an hour to eat one banana, I think back to my younger years without kids. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) May 24, 2018

Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" only it's my toddler at every meal. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) May 17, 2018

8. Chris Cate @ParentNormal

When you wish upon a star... it means you are up past your bedtime. Please go to sleep. — The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) May 26, 2018

Sometimes I wonder how often my toddler has peed on the floor without my knowing. But most of the time I just hope I'm standing in water. — The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) May 15, 2018

You can search the entire internet faster than a kid can search their room for a pair of shoes in the middle of their room. — The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) April 23, 2018

9. HowToBeADad @HowToBeADad

Summmmmer time, the livin's in no way shape or form easssssyyyy



[Parent Remix] — HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) June 13, 2018

I was just enviously admiring the energy and flexibility of a 3yo and then he kneed himself in the face. — HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) April 27, 2016