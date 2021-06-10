IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Get up to 76% off summer essentials in travel, beauty, home and style

Step aside, teens. These dads are taking over TikTok

They have some of the best #dadmoves on the internet!
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

Contrary to popular belief, TikTok is not just about teenagers dancing to inappropriate songs. Sometimes, it's dads who are doing the dancing — usually at the request of their children — and they do have some sweet #DadMoves.

Here are some of the most entertaining #DadsofTikTok.

Many are cool.

@markstephen60

Our best dance ever ##Fyp ##daddance ##barb ##cake

♬ positions - Ariana Grande

Some will make you say, "Awwww."

@nataliereesie

One year of quarantine later and I still love dancing with my dad. ##tiktokprom ##dance ##dad ##fyp

♬ A Thousand Years - Christina Perri

Some are coordinated!

@outtapuffdaddys

After a long lockdown, we came back home...dancing together! 😁🕺🏼 ##dads ##dadsoftiktok ##daddancing ##greatestshowman ##fyp ##foryou ##uk ##fromnowon

♬ From Now On - Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

... And some are just good sports.

@jezandtheo

Keep your eyes firmly glued to the one on the right. Please 🕺😱🙈🙃😩😝😳🤷‍♂️🆘##fyp ##foryou ##dadanddaughter ##daddance ##vroom follow @theo23___

♬ Vroom Vroom - Gwendolyn_Takapu

But dads do more than dance on TikTok. Some are using the social media app to give great #DadAdvice, like TikTok dad @DadAdviceFromBo, who dishes out tips ranging in topic from smarter car buying to safe hiking or properly caulking a sink.

@dadadvicefrombo

I get a lot of questions about buying cars. Thought of this tip as I was making bacon. Is the sizzle too loud? Love, Dad ##DadAdvice

♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

There are some great girl dads on the app who defy the stereotype that men only enjoy sons.

@fluellenfam

It’s the big toe in the tiny shoes for me 💀 ##dadlife ##dadlifebelike ##girldadtiktok

♬ Bongo cha-cha-cha - Remastered - Caterina Valente
@naomiboyer

Presley Patricia Pacheco and Daddy doing skin-to-skin for the first time! ##newborn ##baby ##girldad ##birth ##babiesoftiktok

♬ For My Daughter - Kane Brown
@jodischmidt2

##girldad ##frozen ##annaandelsa ##kids ##cousins ##messyhouse ##momtok ##toddlertok ##babiesoftiktok ##whenmomisgone ##letitgo @samanthalarson0 @walter.quast

♬ original sound - Jodi Schmidt

• Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

• Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

These dads know, whether they are happy or sad, when their kids just need a hug.

@kkgirlfitness

FATHERHOOD at its finest ♥️ ##goodfather ##kindheart ##dadsoftiktok ##nevertooold ##father ##dad ##YES ##ohmyheart ##fyp ##dadoftheyear

♬ La Vie En Rose - Emily Watts
@atlantafalcons

What a moment 🙏 ##nfl ##sowholesome (via stanfordfball/IG)

♬ Night Trouble By Petit Biscuit - Tyler

And they are teaching their offspring important life skills.

@_millieann_

Gamer dad = gamer baby @d_wright69 ##babiesoftiktok ##dadsoftiktok ##momsoftiktok ##bedtime ##gamerdad ##TrulyGlowingSelfieLove ##DoTheScottsSlide

♬ original sound - Millie Ann Wright
@heavymetalbaby

mom is at it again ##heavymetalbaby ##eyeofthetiger ##foryou ##fyp ##babiesoftiktok

♬ Theme from "Rocky III" (Eye of the Tiger) - APM Music

Sometimes, they might be embarrassing to their teenagers.

@aaroncale

If I don’t try to embarrass her, am I even a good dad? ##dadjokes ##dadlife ##girldad ##daughter ##embarrassingmykids

♬ оригинальный звук - Tik Toker

... And sometimes, their dad jokes are, in fact, cringey.

@fitdadceo

THIS’LL PUT YOU IN A GOOD MOOOOOD

♬ everyone using this sound - zup

But when you can't sleep, these dads are here for you.

@lisarina6

My heart 😍 ##dadsoftiktok ##hubby ##hubbywifey ##fatherdaughter ##parents ##momsoftiktok ##truelove

♬ original sound - iconic films

And there is no one more clutch than a Pinterest dad who is about to be promoted to granddad status...

@thepinterestgrandpa

How did he do? ##pinterestmom ##newborn ##pregnanttiktok ##grandparents

♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) - Danilo Stankovic

... Unless it's a diaper-delivering-after-a-flood dad.

@ashlynross4

This song went too good. Love my dad! ##daddysgirl ##fyp ##4u ##ashlynross

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto

No matter how they become fathers, the love these dads show is inspiring.

@equity.ben

I was able to be at the birth of my daughter. That moment I knew parenthood was thicker than blood ##parenthood ##gaydad ##gaydads ##acceptance ##equityben

♬ Home - Edith Whiskers

Happy Father's Day, #DadsofTikTok!

Related:

High school senior surprised by her military dad at her graduation

May 18, 202101:02
Allison Slater TateAllison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.