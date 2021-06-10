Contrary to popular belief, TikTok is not just about teenagers dancing to inappropriate songs. Sometimes, it's dads who are doing the dancing — usually at the request of their children — and they do have some sweet #DadMoves.

Here are some of the most entertaining #DadsofTikTok.

Many are cool.

Some will make you say, "Awwww."

Some are coordinated!

... And some are just good sports.

But dads do more than dance on TikTok. Some are using the social media app to give great #DadAdvice, like TikTok dad @DadAdviceFromBo, who dishes out tips ranging in topic from smarter car buying to safe hiking or properly caulking a sink.

@dadadvicefrombo I get a lot of questions about buying cars. Thought of this tip as I was making bacon. Is the sizzle too loud? Love, Dad ##DadAdvice ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

There are some great girl dads on the app who defy the stereotype that men only enjoy sons.

These dads know, whether they are happy or sad, when their kids just need a hug.

And they are teaching their offspring important life skills.

Sometimes, they might be embarrassing to their teenagers.

... And sometimes, their dad jokes are, in fact, cringey.

But when you can't sleep, these dads are here for you.

And there is no one more clutch than a Pinterest dad who is about to be promoted to granddad status...

... Unless it's a diaper-delivering-after-a-flood dad.

No matter how they become fathers, the love these dads show is inspiring.

Happy Father's Day, #DadsofTikTok!

