Parents

Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook this week

TODAY Contributor

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook. And we love them for it.

So let’s give a shout-out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

  • Slideshow Photos

    Facebook

    Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    Because sometimes your back-to-school photo looks just like the palm of your kid's hand hitting your phone.

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

  • Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook

    of
    Facebook

Want to share your funniest parenting moments with TODAY? Just post them on our Facebook page at TODAY Parents, or tag us OR Sarah Maizes (our Parenting-Humorist-at-Large) in your comments. We’ll pick our favorites to feature in our next installment.

1. Get off my lawn (Flounder and Flourish)

Facebook

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here

2. Baby, you can drive my car (I was promised more naps)

Facebook

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here

3. Repeat as necessary (Jessi Willauer)

Facebook

4. Milking it (Andrea Andi Pelton Barber)

Facebook

5. Calendar's full (Lisa Zisak Hughes)

Facebook

More Moments That Matter videos

6. Squirrely (Brandon Andina Professional Stay At Home Dad)

Facebook

7. Sour note (Bluebonnet Babies by Molly England)

Facebook

8. Giving thanks (The 21st Century SAHM)

Facebook

9. Say cheese (Brooke Kwatny Kravitz)

Facebook

Want more funniest parents on Facebook? Find them here!

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More: Parents Parents Funniest Parents

TOP