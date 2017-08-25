Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook this week

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook. And we love them for it.
Why? Because while the total solar eclipse is said to cause” strange behavior” once every 100 years, our kids deliver on that promise every day. Every. Single. Day.
So let’s give a shout-out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.
Amy Dickey Lundeen/Facebook
1. Purr-fect (Experienced Bad Mom)
2. Not a morning person (Using Our Words by Amy Heinz)
3. Strange days indeed (Fandads.com)
4. Sweet dreams (Bottlerocket)
5. Celebrate (Amy Dickey Lundeen)
6. Sour note (Julie Scagell, Writer)
7. Lego landslide (Hiding in the Closet With Coffee)
8. Total eclipse of the snack (Tara Wood)
9. Early bird (Science of Parenthood)
10. Lunch bunch (Kristen Hewitt)
11. Name game (Bad Parenting Moments)
Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.