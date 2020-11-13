See the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

As COVID is on the rise and families continue to quarantine, there's only one thing that can come from this much togetherness: Funny social media posts.

We've laughed along this week with parents about everything from the chaos of bedtime to why kids never seem to want what we cook for dinner. But through all the frustrations, it's clear to see that we're all in the same situation, stuck inside with tiny people who want to bend us to their will.

At least they're cute, right?

So read along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents. And give yourself a break and make them macaroni and cheese for dinner — you know it's what they want.

It'll be fun!

Let’s get married and have kids so instead of that pub crawl we got invited to you can make a dinner they will hate while I walk around the house turning off lights. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 11, 2020

Art imitates life.

All you need to know about marriage is that my son had to make a diorama for school with our family in it, and he put my husband in the bathroom. — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) November 9, 2020

Rude!

Me: Mom, can you pick up 4-year-old from preschool today?



My mom: Ugh, I hate that place. They always call me Grandma.



Me: But you are his grandma....



Her: They should totally mistake me for one of the moms. It's so rude. — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) November 9, 2020

We like her!

We'll join you!

I’m giving up eating chocolate for a month.



Sorry, bad punctuation.



I’m giving up. Eating chocolate for a month. — Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) November 10, 2020

Motherhood is magical.

Me: (kissing their foreheads) Goodnight, sweet girls. Mommy loves you so much



8: You have coleslaw breath



Me: — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) November 9, 2020

Makes sense.

See ya, Mom!

My new slogan is Make our Home Clean Again and my kids have voted me out of the House. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 8, 2020

Getting older is fun.

In my 20's: runs a half marathon and is fresh the next day



In my late 30's: puts together a piece of IKEA furniture and is bed ridden for a week. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 8, 2020

Same.

It's mom math.

Savage.

My 11 yr old just told her brothers that she swept up their Legos and if they really want them they’ll have to go pick them out of the trash. So does my parenting award come in mail or do I pick it up somewhere? — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) November 11, 2020

Watch this, Mom!

Super cool.

My 4 yr old saw a commercial for this cool toy that just came out called a Cabbage Patch Kid. I don’t have the heart to tell her how cool I was in the 80’s. — MommyCocktail (@MommyCocktail) November 9, 2020

Why won't you teach me?

Neigh!

If wishes were horses...the herd of wishes for my baby to sleep through the night would have trampled over me by now. — Nigerian Mommy (@nigerianmommy) November 10, 2020

Huh?

It's a big day for me!

They're very self-aware!

I told my kids to clean their playroom. After being up there for many hours, they delivered this to me. pic.twitter.com/cEzRCADVOH — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) November 11, 2020

Thanks, 2020!