See the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

As COVID is on the rise and families continue to quarantine, there's only one thing that can come from this much togetherness: Funny social media posts.
We've laughed along this week with parents about everything from the chaos of bedtime to why kids never seem to want what we cook for dinner. But through all the frustrations, it's clear to see that we're all in the same situation, stuck inside with tiny people who want to bend us to their will.
At least they're cute, right?
So read along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents. And give yourself a break and make them macaroni and cheese for dinner — you know it's what they want.
