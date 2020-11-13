15 bestselling products to help you relax this weekend

See the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

As COVID is on the rise and families continue to quarantine, there's only one thing that can come from this much togetherness: Funny social media posts.

We've laughed along this week with parents about everything from the chaos of bedtime to why kids never seem to want what we cook for dinner. But through all the frustrations, it's clear to see that we're all in the same situation, stuck inside with tiny people who want to bend us to their will.

At least they're cute, right?

So read along with us as we count down this week's funniest parents. And give yourself a break and make them macaroni and cheese for dinner — you know it's what they want.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

It'll be fun!

Art imitates life.

Rude!

We like her!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHRikTdFsAR

We'll join you!

Motherhood is magical.

Makes sense.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHTm9bIFnFc

See ya, Mom!

Getting older is fun.

Same.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHbjiJgHxv0

It's mom math.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHV9w2Prkl8

Savage.

Watch this, Mom!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHdbJEpFznP

Super cool.

Why won't you teach me?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHW4LXHAx5R

Neigh!

Huh?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHc_wARnTuc

It's a big day for me!

They're very self-aware!

Thanks, 2020!

Jenna Bush Hager jokes that 2020 cannot end fast enough

Nov. 6, 202001:46
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.