Get up to 70% off Elizabeth Arden skin care and fragrance with this Steals & Deals exclusive

These parents' tweets about quarantine fitness are making us laugh

We're all just surviving...and occasionally eating ice cream for breakfast. These hilarious parents get it.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Terri Peters

Some people may be worried about the "quarantine 15." But parents who are juggling work and remote learning — while dealing with cooped up kids all day long — know if we make it out of the coronavirus pandemic with our sanity intact, the rest isn't worth stressing over.

From tweets about spilling their beer while attempting a jog around the neighborhood to sharing the terror they feel about their partner's idea to become a "fit family" to pass the time, the funny moms and dads of the internet are showing their fellow parents that we're all in this together, even if there's a little more of us when the pandemic finally ends.

We've rounded up 22 of the funniest tweets from parents about health, weight gain and exercise during the COVID-19 crisis. Whether you read them on the home treadmill or while eating a bowl of ice cream, find some balance and laugh along with us.

Hate it when that happens

A good weighted blanket = a quarantine must

It's now a proven fact

Chasing toddlers is quite a workout

But they're so good...

Very essential

#quarantinebod

Sounds perfect

It's a fair search term these days

Silver lining

Consistency is key

Asking for a friend

Activity levels have decreased

Have both. You deserve it.

Those were the days

Trade 'em for yoga pants!

It's worth a try, though...

Yep.

What's a Fitbit?

You never know

Chips count, right?

#quarantinegoals

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing will be ‘new normal’ for summer camps and pools, doctor says

April 28, 202003:06
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.