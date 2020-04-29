These parents' tweets about quarantine fitness are making us laugh

Some people may be worried about the "quarantine 15." But parents who are juggling work and remote learning — while dealing with cooped up kids all day long — know if we make it out of the coronavirus pandemic with our sanity intact, the rest isn't worth stressing over.
From tweets about spilling their beer while attempting a jog around the neighborhood to sharing the terror they feel about their partner's idea to become a "fit family" to pass the time, the funny moms and dads of the internet are showing their fellow parents that we're all in this together, even if there's a little more of us when the pandemic finally ends.
We've rounded up 22 of the funniest tweets from parents about health, weight gain and exercise during the COVID-19 crisis. Whether you read them on the home treadmill or while eating a bowl of ice cream, find some balance and laugh along with us.
Hate it when that happens
A good weighted blanket = a quarantine must
It's now a proven fact
Chasing toddlers is quite a workout
But they're so good...
Very essential
#quarantinebod
Sounds perfect
It's a fair search term these days
Silver lining
Consistency is key
Asking for a friend
Activity levels have decreased
Have both. You deserve it.
Those were the days
Trade 'em for yoga pants!
It's worth a try, though...
Yep.
What's a Fitbit?
You never know
Chips count, right?
#quarantinegoals
