These parents' tweets about quarantine fitness are making us laugh

Some people may be worried about the "quarantine 15." But parents who are juggling work and remote learning — while dealing with cooped up kids all day long — know if we make it out of the coronavirus pandemic with our sanity intact, the rest isn't worth stressing over.

From tweets about spilling their beer while attempting a jog around the neighborhood to sharing the terror they feel about their partner's idea to become a "fit family" to pass the time, the funny moms and dads of the internet are showing their fellow parents that we're all in this together, even if there's a little more of us when the pandemic finally ends.

We've rounded up 22 of the funniest tweets from parents about health, weight gain and exercise during the COVID-19 crisis. Whether you read them on the home treadmill or while eating a bowl of ice cream, find some balance and laugh along with us.

Hate it when that happens

I’m not happy with the few pounds I’ve gained during this quarantine. I seriously have to do something. I tried to go for a jog but I kept spilling my beer. — Mama Llama (@justamom819) April 10, 2020

A good weighted blanket = a quarantine must

My quarantine workouts consist solely of moving my weighted blanket from my bed to the couch and back. — S A R A B U C K L E Y (@nottheworstmom) April 27, 2020

It's now a proven fact

I think we can all agree that eating all of your meals at home is in fact NOT the key to maintaining a healthy weight. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) April 28, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Chasing toddlers is quite a workout

My at home, quarantine workout consists of chasing toddlers, locating sanity, and thunder searching for my coffee I placed in a “convenient” location. — Mama Llama Puff 🦙💨 (@mamallamapuff) April 28, 2020

But they're so good...

Flattening my curve would be a lot easier if I could quit eating Doritos. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) March 20, 2020

Very essential

My husband has decided we are going to become one of those annoying fit families.



Divorce attorneys are considered an essential service, yes? — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 21, 2020

#quarantinebod

For the foreseeable future, the 🤰🏻emoji is in reference to my quarantine bod, not pregnancy. — Tortured by Toddlers (@TorturedByTots) April 6, 2020

Sounds perfect

My nighttime routine includes not washing my hair, an entire season of The Office and 27,000 calories. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) April 18, 2020

It's a fair search term these days

Never thought I’d google prison workouts but here we are. #COVIDー19 — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) March 19, 2020

Silver lining

On the bright side, this quarantine has brought my thighs closer together — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) April 26, 2020

Consistency is key

Everyone keeps saying it is very important to keep up with your routines during this quarantine, so I want to let you know that, at this time, I will continue to not work out just like before. — JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) March 23, 2020

Asking for a friend

My work opens back up next week and well long story short, how do I lose these 20 lbs by then? — BG, Taco Queen for life (@inmyimage007) April 28, 2020

Activity levels have decreased

Like a centaur, but the bottom half is a couch. This is what I’ve become. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 30, 2020

Have both. You deserve it.

Is pouring yourself a drink instead of a bowl of chips considered going on a diet?



Asking for me. — Coffee & Crusts (@CoffeeNCrusts) April 27, 2020

Those were the days

Remember in January when we all thought we were fat? BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

(starts sobbing uncontrollably) — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) April 2, 2020

Trade 'em for yoga pants!

My jeans held a come to Jesus meeting with me just now. — S A R A B U C K L E Y (@nottheworstmom) April 27, 2020

It's worth a try, though...

Note to self: carbs do not cure cabin fever, carbs do not cure cabin fever, carbs do not cure cabin fever. ... — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) March 23, 2020

Yep.

Day 1 of Quarantine: “I’m going to meditate and do body-weight training.”



Day 4: *just pours the ice cream into the pasta* — Quarantine Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) March 17, 2020

What's a Fitbit?

My Fitbit must be so disgusted with me right now. — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) March 23, 2020

You never know

My current hobbies include rage sighing, not wearing real clothes and eating every single day like I’m going to the electric chair. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) March 30, 2020

Chips count, right?

I’ve eaten so many crunchy veggies these last 2 weeks. And by veggies, I mean potatoes. OK, it’s chips. I’m talking about chips. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) March 27, 2020

#quarantinegoals

My son drew abs on his stomach with a sharpie and then fell asleep holding a bag of Doritos and I think we finally have the hero we all deserve. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) April 28, 2020

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.