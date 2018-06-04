Here's the parenting advice the 'Full House' cast gave John Stamos and his wife

share tweet pin email

Since John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, became parents earlier this spring, they’ve been able to count on his “Full House” family for love and support.

In the weeks after the newlyweds welcomed their son, Billy, in mid-April, their child has spent time bonding with his Uncle Bob (Saget) and his Aunt Lori (Loughlin).

And Candace Cameron Bure has spoken glowingly of the new mom and dad: "I know that he and Caitlin are going to be wonderful parents because they've been wanting this for so long.”

Still, McHugh says the cast has offered her and Stamos an important piece of parenting advice.

“Soak up every second because it goes really quickly,” she shared with TODAY.

The 32-year-old model-actress says Billy’s arrival was a life-changing experience for her and her husband, and that her priorities have shifted.

“It may sound so silly but you no longer think of yourself in any way. ... Everything I need to do is for him first,” she said.

Stamos, 54, shared a similar sentiment when he announced Billy’s birth on Instagram. He wrote at the time, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son.”

Less than two months later, McHugh told TODAY, “We’re overwhelmed with love and gratitude for having our little guy with us now.”

Will we ever see Stamos’ real-life family intersect with his “Full House” family on TV? It’s not out of the realm of possibility. When McHugh was asked if there’s any chance she’ll show up on a future episode of the sitcom’s Netflix spinoff, “Fuller House,” she left the door open for a cameo.

“I don’t know. I’ve always said absolutely not in the past, but now I have more time and we like spending time together,” she said, before adding, “I might. It’s not completely out of the question.”

McHugh and Stamos are currently collaborating on a different sort of project — one with a message of love behind it. The couple has partnered with My Saint My Hero to create a bracelet line called St. Amos Wearable Blessings Collection.

Pat Kudej McHugh and Stamos with My Saint My Hero founder Amy D'Ambra

The idea is to share the bracelet with someone in need and bring positivity to his or her life.

My Saint My Hero The St. Amos bracelet

“We hope it becomes a trend of sharing kindness and a smile,” McHugh explained.

One hundred percent of the Stamos family net proceeds will be donated to ChildHelp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping at-risk children. Stamos has served as a celebrity ambassador for the group for more than two decades.

“These kids are so incredible and sweet and to think they’ve had any hardships in life, you just want to hold them and give them as much love as you can,” McHugh said.

The St. Amos bracelets are available on MySaintMyHero.com.