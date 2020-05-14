What the heck is the fruit snack challenge?

If your social media feeds are filled with videos of adorable babies stuffing their faces with candy, you have the #FruitSnackChallenge to thank.

The viral trend involves setting out some delicious treats for your kids, asking them to wait and then filming what they do when you leave the room. Are they able control their impulses?

Gabrielle Union’s 18-month-old daughter, Kaavia, attempted to resist a bag of chips and failed adorably.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi, exercised more restraint. In a clip posted on Jenner’s Facebook page on Monday, the 2-year-old is shown talking through her M&M dilemma.

“Patience, patience, patience,” Stormi says as she waits for her mom to return from the bathroom.

In the end, the toddler stayed strong.

Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, who has four kids under 6, was in awe. "OMG how perfect!" Kardashian commented. "This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint."

Former TODAY anchor Katie Couric posted a compilation video of children — including Stormi — grappling with temptation.

“Okay — I don’t know if you guys have been seeing this #fruitsnackchallenge on social — but I discovered it this morning and it absolutely kills me!!!” Couric wrote on Instagram.

Though the Fruit Snack Challenge started popping up on social media in late April, it’s actually nothing new. The trend is based on a 1960s psychological study known as the Marshmallow Test.

Dr. Walter Mischel, who led the experiment, would present children between the ages of 3 and 5 with a treat such as a marshmallow, and then give them two options. They could either eat one treat right away, or wait alone in the room for him until he returned, at which point they could have two treats.

Decades later, Mischel found that the subjects who held out for the bigger prize did better in school, got higher SAT scores and had a lower body mass index (BMI), among other findings. But research published in Psychological Science in 2018 challenged Mischel's results.

“We found virtually no correlation between performance on the marshmallow test and a host of adolescent behavioral outcomes,” researcher Tyler W. Watts told The Guardian. “So, if you looked at our results, you probably would decide that you should not put too much stock in a child’s ability to delay at an early age."