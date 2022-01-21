FRIGG silicone pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

A recall has been issued for 333,725 silicone FRIGG pacifiers due to a choking hazard.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the pacifiers and contact Mushie & Co., the importer of the Denmark-made products, to get a refund, according to a release by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A fine slit on the base of the silicone nipple can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield and create a choking hazard, according to the recall notice.

The recall applies to the Classic and Daisy designs of the FRIGG pacifier. The Classic design features a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield, while the Daisy design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round scalloped plastic shield.

The Daisy version of the FRIGG pacifier (above) has been recalled along with the Classic design due to a choking hazard. CPSP

The two designs each come in two sizes for children 0-6 months and 6-18 months and are sold in more than 40 colors.

Mushie & Co. has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield, while manufacturer FRIGG Production ApS of Denmark has received about 200 reports from outside the United States of the nipple detaching, according to the CPSC. No injuries have been reported.

In order to obtain a full refund, consumers need to cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photo of the detached silicone nipple and the base to Mushie & Co. before throwing both pieces in the garbage.

The pacifiers were sold for $8 each and $15 for a pack of two from April 2021 through December 2021 on Amazon, Mushie's website and retailers TJ Maxx, Lil' Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company and SpearmintLOVE.