There's no happier news than a baby on the way, and after TODAY co-anchor Dylan Dreyer announced her second pregnancy on the show, Dylan's fans, friends and co-anchors were quick to take to social media to send well wishes and reveal they had their suspicions about the pregnancy weeks ago.

"Congratulations," wrote one fan on Facebook. "I thought you might have been pregnant two weeks ago. I was praying that was the case. You had such a special glow."

"I was wondering last week and I said to myself, 'I think she's pregnant,'" wrote another. 'Us moms know.'"

Jenna Bush Hager also shared that her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, had her own suspicions there was a baby on the way.

"My mom texted me last week," Jenna said during Dylan's big reveal. "She was like, 'Is Dylan pregnant?' and I'm like, 'Mom!'"

Dylan's fellow TODAY Show parents also jumped in with their excited congratulations.

The best news!! Passing on the maternity clothes now. Thrilled for our @DylanDreyerNBC and her beautiful family!!! https://t.co/EK2WExiTof — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) July 17, 2019

"Dylannnnnn — the most amazing news," Hoda Kotb wrote on Instagram. "I am overflowing."

In a post to her own Instagram account, Savannah Guthrie shared a photo of Dylan's gender reveal (It's a boy!) and wrote, "So so overjoyed for Dylan, Brian and Calvin for new baby boy!"

"Congrats, Dylan! So fun celebrating your baby news this a.m. on the TODAY Show," wrote Carson Daly in an Instagram post of his own. "Your courage to open up about your family planning struggles and faith in God is so admirable! We love you!"

Several viewers also commended Dylan for being candid about her infertility struggle.

"Dylan, congrats to you and Brian," commented one Twitter follower. "You were so brave to open up about your infertility issues. Happy that God has blessed you with a brother for Calvin."

"I struggled with infertility years ago and I know how hard it is, especially when everyone around you is having babies," a Facebook follower wrote. "But God answered your prayers and I am so happy for you."

Congratulations, Dylan! We know Calvin will be the cutest big brother ever!