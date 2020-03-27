Sign up for our newsletter

A group of friends and neighbors in Los Angeles threw a socially distanced welcome-home parade for a 15-year-old girl after she finished chemotherapy on Tuesday.

In an emotional video, Courtney "Coco" Johnson, who was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer known as Ewing sarcoma in June 2019, is seen wiping away tears as she waves at the crowd of people lining the streets.

"She couldn't believe what they had done for her," Johnson's mom, April Danz, told TODAY Parents.

#SomeGoodNews my daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her! pic.twitter.com/CI2um08ird — April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020

The family was planning a party and tropical vacation to celebrate the high school freshman's final treatment, but both are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson's weakened immune system puts her at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.

"We thought this week would be the end of worrying about her life, but that's not the case," Danz said.

Courtney "Coco" Johnson's friends and neighbors threw her a socially distanced parade after she finished her last round of chemotherapy. Courtesy of April Danz

Johnson, who Danz describes as "the most sweet and easygoing kid" was blown away by the surprise, which featured cars decked out with balloons and streamers. More than 70 people showed up from all over L.A. to celebrate her milestone.

"She wasn't expecting it," Danz revealed. "Her reaction was so pure."

Danz shared the clip of Johnson taking in her parade after "The Office" alum John Krasinski asked for people to tweet "stories that made you feel good this week."

“Well this is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen,” Krasinski replied on Twitter. “Welcome home Coco!”

Actor Matthew Lillard, a family friend of Danz's, also shared the video on Twitter, noting, "People may need some goodness right now."

To keep Johnson and other vulnerable people safe, Danz is begging everyone to practice social distancing and self-quarantine.

"For this joyful girl, who just went through 10 months of hellacious treatments, please stay inside," Danz told TODAY Parents. "Please stay inside."

