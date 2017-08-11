Parents

'Friday Night Lights' star Scott Porter welcomes a baby girl! See the cute pics

She's here!

Last month, "Friday Night Lights" star Scott Porter told fans that he and his wife were expecting a baby girl, and bright and early Friday morning, the actor shared a "sweet" update on Instagram.

Sweet Dreams, world.

Porter, who played Jason Street in the series, posted a photo of himself snuggled up with their new bundle of joy at the hospital.

"Sweet Dreams, world," he wrote in the caption.

Just hours earlier, the 38-year-old actor gave his followers a heads-up about what was about to happen with a cute "go time" pic.

Go time...

This little one is baby No. 2 for Porter and wife Kelsey, who wed in 2013. They also have a 2-year-old son named McCoy.

The couple originally planned to wait a few years before starting a family, but that changed when Kelsey was diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disease shortly after they were married.

"As soon as we found out Kelsey had Huntington’s, she said, ‘I want to have a kid right away,’" the actor explained to People magazine. "'I want to have as much time with our kids as I possibly can before Huntington’s starts to take effect.'"

Someone is just as excited as me to be getting a new baby. His name might be #bigbromccoy 📷: @hazelnutphoto

Both of their children were conceived via in vitro fertilization, and thanks to preimplantation genetic diagnosis, they were able to ensure that neither child is predisposed to develop the disease.

Our congratulations to the growing family!

