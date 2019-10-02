The Banks family just got bigger!

Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks on the beloved '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," gave birth to her second child with husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry — a son named Alejandro Vaughn.

On Wednesday, the happy couple shared the news with Essence, including the fact that their new addition isn't quite as new as Ali's fans might think.

As it turns out, their bundle of joy actually arrived on Aug. 15, but the family decided to keep the post-birth bliss to themselves for a while.

"Vaughn and I are gushing with joy over the birth of our newest family member," Ali told the publication. "Our sleepless nights are deliriously fun."

And in a post to Instagram, the 40-year-old added, "We’re all in love over here... and exhausted lol!

Alejandro isn't just the second baby the parents have welcomed to the family — he's also their second boy.

Ali, who married Rasberry in 2016, gave birth to son Edward Aszard just months after the couple's nuptials.

Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," circa 1994. Getty Images

Ali first gained fame as she grew up on the small screen alongside co-stars Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro. Last year, she told TODAY that those familiar faces from "Fresh Prince" were "like big brothers" to her — and earlier this year, both she and Ribeiro showed up to support the other member of their TV family.

Tatyana Ali greets her "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" pal Will Smith at the premiere of the live-action "Aladdin." Getty Images

The former cast members had a mini-reunion in May for the premiere of Smith's big-screen hit "Aladdin."

On Wednesday, after seeing mention of Ali's new baby boy on Instagram, Ribeiro took to the comments to write, "Congrats sis."