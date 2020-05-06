One of the many ways in which this Mother's Day will be different? No cute kid crafts, drawings or cards will be coming home from school.

Dads: The success of this Mother's Day is all on you. (I'm not going to say "no pressure," because yes, there is pressure.)

We want to help. So TODAY Parents created this printable questionnaire that's all about mom and how wonderful she is. Just click on the words "Allboutmymom" in the top left corner, print, then sit down with your children and have them write their answers (or write the answers for the little ones). You'll be a hero on Mother's Day, and mom will have a sweet keepsake to treasure from her children.

In our online survey, 16% of moms said a heartfelt gift from the kids is the best Mother's Day present. It was the most wished-for gift, right after precious "alone time," which got 26% of the vote. So if you got her a nice gift, that's really thoughtful, but remember that what moms want most of all is to know that their love for their children is seen, felt and appreciated.

Happy Mother's Day!

While you're here