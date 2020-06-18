Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Free printable for Father's Day: All about Dad questionnaire

A funny, cute and free gift that every dad will love.

By Rebecca Dube

Father's Day is June 21: What do you get the man who has everything?

Try this free, printable questionnaire. Have your kids fill out the answers and you've got a sweet Father's Day keepsake that he'll love.

Page 1 of All About My Dad Printable Pdf CB 200529

For more Father's Day inspiration, check out these picture books that are perfect for celebrating the dads in your life. Find grilling ideas here for a great Father's Day barbecue, and we've got more ideas for gifts Dad will actually want and use here.

Fatherhood is the great equalizer. Enjoy this roundup of celebrity quotes on being a dad. And have a wonderful Father's Day. As Ken Jeong said, “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful. We don’t have to make our family perfect. Just make it wonderful. That, I learned from my dad.”

Image: Rebecca DubeRebecca Dube

Rebecca Dube is the Head of TODAY Parents, Digital, and a mom of two boys. Follow her on the TODAY Parenting Team and Twitter.