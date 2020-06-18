Free printable for Father's Day: All about Dad questionnaire

Father's Day is June 21: What do you get the man who has everything?

Try this free, printable questionnaire. Have your kids fill out the answers and you've got a sweet Father's Day keepsake that he'll love.

For more Father's Day inspiration, check out these picture books that are perfect for celebrating the dads in your life. Find grilling ideas here for a great Father's Day barbecue, and we've got more ideas for gifts Dad will actually want and use here.

Fatherhood is the great equalizer. Enjoy this roundup of celebrity quotes on being a dad. And have a wonderful Father's Day. As Ken Jeong said, “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful. We don’t have to make our family perfect. Just make it wonderful. That, I learned from my dad.”