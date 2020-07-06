Free summer camp resources to help your kids through quarantine

Sign up for our newsletter

Remember summer camp? The campfires, the friendship bracelets … the child care?

For working parents, the closure of many camps in 2020 pushes the struggle of distance learning through the summer, except this time without the help of a teacher or curriculum.

By now, you have probably tried the old school approach (drink Tab and lock them outside.) And you have probably tried the newer approach (screens. So many screens.)

If you are running out of ideas, you can still use many free home-schooling resources, or take advantage of these free online camps. Virtual camp may sound a long way off from digging in the dirt and chasing fireflies. But most encourage kids to get inspiration, then go play offscreen.

Free Virtual Camps

Varsity Tutors is offering free, week-long Virtual Summer Camp sessions for kids ages 5 to 18. Free classes include the secrets of magic, a movement course with Julianne Hough and a free SAT prep course.

Virtual 4-H Camp is offering kids at home a range of camp activities, from creating duct tape wallets and singing to learning to code or cook.

Camp Kinda offers weekly activities around themes like building mythical worlds, for grades K-8.

Outschool is hosting online summer camps from those across the country that have gone virtual. Most of their interactive classes cost $5 to $15, but for summer 2020, they are offering $1 million in free classes to eligible families.

YouTube's Learn @ Home program has put together #CampYouTube with experiences around STEM, Arts, Sports and Adventure. Each channel brings together DIY experiments and lessons from sources like TED-Ed, KIDZ BOP, the American Museum of Natural History and National Geographic.

STEAM and DIY

Tinkergarten, the outdoor learning organization, is providing eight weeks of free activities for kids from babies through elementary school. Camp Tinkergarten includes guides for activities that promote “purposeful play" and plans for a nationwide camp out (or in) on August 15.

The subscription service Little Passports has posted many free (and screen-free) DIY activities on its blog, including an easy homemade birdfeeder and a DIY soda bottle sprinkler.

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry has curated a collection of home science experiments, like dissecting a flower, dusting for fingerprints or creating a Lego brick drop.

Wide Open Schools, curated by CommonSense Media, hosts a virtual camp with videos from creators like Khan Academy, Noggin and PBS to let kids follow their interests.

Let kids in on the 2020 joys of sourdough starters and banana bread. Download the Raddish Kids cooking camp challenge for free.

Microsoft is offering free virtual camps that let kids build their own apps or take virtual field trips to different corners of the globe.

Sports

Our friends at NBC Sports created NBC Sports Camp to keep kids moving in partnership with the sports training complex Chelsea Piers. Campers get four weeks of mini sessions with beginner-level sports instruction on skills and techniques, led by Chelsea Piers instructors and NBC's roster of gold medal Olympians, Paralympians and world champion coaches.

Unicef’s Camp @ Home includes short videos of sports instruction, cooking, arts and crafts and more from its Kid Power program. (It also gives kids a chance to give back.)

Go Noodle is offering Camp GoNoodle this summer to get kids up and moving with dance parties, yoga sessions and mindfulness activities.

Arts Camps

Illustrator Wendy Mac has been hosting #DrawTogether lessons during school shutdowns and is now offering a virtual camp on Instagram.

The Children's Museum of Manhattan offers daily museum activities at home, including concerts, arts activities, readings and more.

In addition to its summer reading program, the New York Public Library has a free camp with new activities each week tailored to pre-schoolers through middle school.

The Met Opera has closed registration for its summer camp, but is offering many of its activities online for grades 3 to 12, including arts and crafts and storytime.

Summer Reading Programs

Many summer reading programs provide prizes to participants. Check with your local library, consult our summer reading list and try one of these: