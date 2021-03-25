Congratulations are in order for former "Malcolm In The Middle" star Frankie Muniz, and wife, Paige Price Muniz, who have welcomed a baby boy.

I’m a dad, guys,” Frankie Muniz, 35, gushed on his Instagram stories Wednesday, as he held the newborn just out of view. “I love him so much and I love my wife so much.”

Frankie Muniz did not show the baby or reveal his name, but the trademark blanket given to new babies at the hospital can be seen draped across his chest.

Frankie Muniz told his followers on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed their baby to the world on Wednesday. Frankie Muniz / Instagram

“I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever!” he captioned the story, along with a ‘SUPER PAPA’ emoji.

In September, the couple, who wed in early 2020, announced they were expecting their first child in a video shared to their Youtube account.

In the video, titled “Frankie & Paige are having a baby!”, the soon-to-be-parents danced in a field and shared clips from a trip through Wyoming.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together,” Frankie said in a voiceover. “We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one's heartbeat.”

Paige Price Muniz, who uploaded a video announcement to her own social channels, added, "When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman.”

Last week, Frankie Muniz shared an adorable set of photos showcasing his wife's growing bump.

“I'm so lucky that my son is going to have the best mom in the history of moms. Any day now…” he captioned the carousel where he can be seen cradling his wife’s stomach.

Congratulations Muniz family!