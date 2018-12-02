Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated By Kayla Boyd

If your kids, nieces, nephews or even your husband's into video games then you've probably heard of Fortnite. The popular online video game has been taking over the industry since 2017 and people of all ages can't seem to get enough of it.

If you have a fan of the game on your holiday shopping list, finding the perfect present just got easier. Fortnite just released a new line of toys and each item is $40 or less.

We have a feeling these are going to sell fast, so you'll want to grab them before they're gone. Here are some of our favorite picks from the new Fortnite toy collection.

Fortnite Toys

1. Llama Drama Loot Piñata, $25, Walmart

Also available at Target for $25.

The Fornite Llama Piñata is filled with the best loot from the game. It brings the whole unboxing experience to the next level, because it contains an exclusive “Rust Lord” action figure, multiple weapons, Back Bling and more.

2. Llama Loot Plush, $10, Walmart

This is also available on Amazon.

This super soft Llama Loot plush stands 7-inches tall and features fun embroidered details. It's sure make a great cuddle buddy for any Fortnite fan.

3. Fortnite Squad Mode 4-Figure Pack, $40, Walmart

Also available on Target and Amazon. This one is selling out fast!

The Fortnite Squad Mode 4-Figure Pack includes the four most popular skins: Ragnarok, Rex, Cuddle Team Leader and Brite Bomber. The squad comes with cool outfits, weapons and each character has their harvesting tool.

Figurines can also be purchased individually for $13 each.

4. Turbo Builder Set, $40, Amazon

The Turbo Builder Set brings the ultimate build from Fortnite to life. The set comes with Jonesy and Raven figures and a ton of gear and building materials.

5. Fortnite Loot Chest, $10, Walmart

