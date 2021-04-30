Former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested and jailed in Arkansas

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was jailed in northwest Arkansas on Thursday after his arrest by federal authorities the Associated Press reported. It was unclear what charges he may face.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar pose during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 28, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservative activists attended the annual political conference to discuss their agenda. Kris Connor / Getty Images

Duggar was held at the Washington County jail after being arrested in the afternoon by U.S. marshals, according to the jail website. Late Thursday, a representative from Washington County Sheriff's office told TODAY that Duggar was being held for another agency with no bond.

Friday, The Marshals Service referred questions to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, which declined to comment.

Duggar, 33, starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Josh said in a May 2015 statement.

Later that year, Duggar apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, Anna, after it was uncovered he had an Ashley Madison account, which facilitates extramarital affairs.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," his statement, posted on the Duggar family's official website, read. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

After checking himself into a rehabilitation center, Duggar's mom, Michelle, posted on her blog "it will be a long journey toward wholeness and recovery."

Josh and Anna Duggar have six children: Mackynzie Renee, 11; Michael, 9; Marcus, 7; Meredith, 5; Mason, 3; and Maryella, 17 months.

Just days before his arrest, Anna Duggar announced that the couple was expecting their 7th child, a girl.

