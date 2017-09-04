Prince William, Duchess Kate expecting baby No. 3

share tweet pin email

Another royal baby is on the way!

Karwai Tang / WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced Monday they are expecting their third child. In a statement provided by Kensington Palace, the couple is "very pleased" to announce the news — but like Duchess Kate's previous two pregnancies, carrying baby No. 3 is not a walk in the park.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

The duchess is again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme type of morning sickness. As a result, the palace says she will no longer be attending a planned engagement for Monday at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre, but that she is being cared for at Kensington Palace. When Duchess Kate was pregnant with George, the same condition caused her to be in a hospital for the nausea.

LEON NEAL / AFP/Getty Images Prince WiIliam and Duchess Kate when they left the King Edward VII hospital in central London in 2012, the last time Kate was treated for hyperemesis gravidarium.

While we feel for the duchess during her third round of morning sickness, we can't wait to see the royal family grow to a party of five!