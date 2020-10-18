'Bachelorette' alum Emily Maynard welcomes 5th child shortly after revealing pregnancy

Emily Maynard’s family just grew by one!

The former “Bachelorette” welcomed her fifth child, the fourth with husband Tyler Johnson, shortly after announcing publicly that she was pregnant.

The 34-year-old posted a touching home video on Instagram Saturday of her time in the hospital leading up to the birth of her baby girl. The video ended with a clip of Maynard snuggling her daughter in the hospital bed looking happier than ever.

“baby #5....oh heavenly day….” she captioned the post.

Johnson shared a video on his Instagram of the special day, which included some behind-the-scenes clips.

“It’s going down, kid number uno, dos, tres, quarto, cinco,” he said to kick off the video while Maynard laughs in the background. “One, two, three, four, fifth!”

Maynard first announced her fifth pregnancy on Friday with a photo looking down at her belly and pink sock-clad feet.

“ready or not #5 @mtylerjohnson,” the caption read.

In 2011, Maynard received the final rose from Brad Womack on "The Bachelor," but their relationship dissolved after the finale. The next year, she was named "The Bachelorette" and got engaged to contestant Jef Holm, but their relationship ended that same year in October.

Maynard and Johnson met at church, sans producers, camera crew and wardrobe budget. The couple married in June 2014 at Johnsons' parents' farm in South Carolina.

They share three sons together — Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4, Jennings Tyler, 5 — and their newborn baby girl, whose name has yet to be revealed. Maynard is also mother to 15-year-old daughter Ricki, whom she had with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick, who died in a plane crash in 2004 before Maynard found out she was pregnant at age 18.

The newly minted mother of five previously opened up to People about Johnson's parenting.

"He's such a great dad," she gushed to the magazine in 2017. "Sometimes I'm jealous that the boys, and Ricki, love him so much that I'm like, 'I wanna be the favorite.'"