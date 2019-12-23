Former 'Bachelor' winner Courtney Robertson is engaged and pregnant

Former "Bachelor" winner Courtney Robertson has two extra-special reasons to celebrate this holiday season: She's engaged and pregnant!

Robertson, 36, is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Humberto Preciado, she told Us Weekly. The reality star, who works as a real estate agent in Phoenix, met Preciado, a 39-year-old attorney, eight months ago when she slipped into his Instagram DMs.

There was an immediate spark.

"There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him," Robertson told Us Weekly. "Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with."

Robertson said she is 14 weeks pregnant. While she predicted she would have a baby girl, she was surprised with all blue at a recent gender reveal party.

“I always wanted a boy. I’m a tomboy as you know. I grew up playing sports. My sister had three boys. I was like, 'Of course, I’m probably not going to have a boy,'" she told the magazine. "We got the results back and I was actually shocked. I just thought in my head it was a girl."

Robertson rose to fame as the villain on the 2012 season of "The Bachelor," but in the end she was the woman who received a proposal from Ben Flajnik during the finale.

Ben Flajnik proposed to Courtney Robertson at the end of season 16 of "The Bachelor" in 2012. The couple split a few months after the season finale. ABC via Getty Images

The couple split in October 2012. Robertson went on to write a New York Times bestseller about her time on the show called "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain."

After her split with Flajnik, Robertson was linked to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who of course went on to star in his own season of "The Bachelor." He's now married to runner-up Lauren Burnham Luyendyk. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Alessi, in May.