Former 'Bachelor' contestant's daughter on life support after skateboarding accident

A former contestant on "The Bachelor" is urging parents to be adamant about making their children wear helmets after her daughter suffered a fractured skull in a skateboarding accident that has left her on life support.

Michelle Money, who competed on season 15 of "The Bachelor" in 2011, posted a harrowing photo on Instagram Monday of her daughter, Brielle, 15, in the intensive-care unit at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Brielle is in a medically induced coma after suffering "serious brain trauma" and a fractured skull in a "terrible skateboarding accident," Money wrote.

"Please — I am asking for prayers,'' she wrote. "I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.

"She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life."

Money also implored parents to make sure their children wear safety equipment.

"ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET,'' she wrote. "ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK."

Brielle was found by neighbors who were on a walk and called 911, according to Money.

"My heart is forever grateful,'' she wrote. "Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love.

"Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through."